Your school trip in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet has officially begun, and with your new friend Kieran, you need to find three different signboards across the Kitakami region.

These signboards teach you about a popular legend in the Kitakami region. You'll only find the first two signboards to start with, with the final one coming a bit later. Here's where to find the signboards as well as how to reach Dreaded Den in The Teal Mask.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask DLC - Where To Find The Signboards

Signboard #1 - Loyalty Plaza

The first signboard is located to the northwest of Mossui Town, at Loyalty Plaza. The path to get to is is fairly easy, as well.#

Head west out of Mossui Town and follow the path through Apple Hills, which is full of apple trees and Pokémon. Keep heading west until you reach a blue sign.

At the sign, follow the directions so that it takes you north, then east, which will then lead you to Loyalty Plaza and the first signboard.

Approach the signboard and examine it to get a cutscene. You'll find out more about the legend of the Loyal Three and the Ogre. This signboard also becomes a fast travel point for you.

Signboard #2 - Kitakami Hall

The second signboard is posted all the way east of Mossui, at the Kitakami Hall.

Fly back to Mossui and head out of the east exit to Reveler's Road. Once again, just follow the path going east until you reach a huge rock and it curves north. Then go up the mountain path to reach Kitakami Hall — you'll know you're there because you'll reach some staircases.

Head up the stairs and then follow the path through Kitakami Hall to the huge temple at the back. The signboard you're after is actually around the side of the temple. Examine it, and Kieran and you will read more about the legend.

Kieran then tells you what he thinks about the Ogre, and says that he tried to find it when he was younger. He wants to show you where it is rumoured to live, so you should head up to the Dreaded Den.

Head to the Dreaded Den

Depending on how far into the base game you are, getting to the Dreaded Den might change.

If Koraidon / Miraidon know how to climb, then you can just climb up the side of Oni Mountain and drop through a hole in the mountain to reach the Den.

If you don't have that ability yet, you'll need to follow the path southwest of the signboard and walk up Oni Mountain, around the circular path.

When you get there, Kieran challenges you to another fight.

How to beat Keiran #2

Kieran is a bit stronger than the last time he challenged you, and he's got a new Pokémon by his side, too. Depending on what stage of the main game you are, Kieran will now have either a Poliwag or a Poliwhirl.

Pokémon Type Tera Type Furret Normal N/A Yanma Bug/Flying

N/A

Poliwag / Poliwhirl Water N/A



The new Pokémon doesn't really change your tactics, however. You'll still want Fighting, Fire, Electric-type moves, and maybe Grass if you want to vary things up. Kieran still has a ways to go to best you.

Afterwards, you'll head inside the Den and Kieran will tell you about the Festival of Masks, which you'll go to together.

