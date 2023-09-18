Here we are — we're finally at the end of The Teal Mask's story. But with the Masks retrieved and Ogerpon's mask fixed, what is there left to resolve in Kitakami?

In this guide, we'll talk you through the final battles of the DLC. Be warned, there will be spoilers here.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask DLC Walkthrough - The Final Battles

Return to Mossui Town

Head back to Mossui Town — regardless of how you get there, you'll be taken to the east side of town. You'll be thrown into a cutscene where Ogerpon finally enters the village.

After that, Kieran and Carmine agree that it's time to take Ogerpon home, so return to The Dreaded Den.

Once you get there, you'll be challenged to a fight from Kieran, once again. You can save and heal up right before this.

How to defeat Kieran #5

This is the final fight against Kieran, and he isn't holding back here. His full team of six are all fully evolved, regardless of when you're playing the DLC, plus his final spot is filled out by a Probopass, plus he's swapped out Cramorant for a Shiftry.

Pokémon Type Tera Type Shiftry Grass/Dark N/A

Yanmega

Bug/Flying

N/A

Probopass Rock/Steel

N/A

Poliwrath

Water/Fighting

N/A

Gliscor

Ground/Flying

N/A

Dipplin Grass/Dragon N/A

Shiftry will be the first Pokémon out, and it's holding a Focus Sash. So even if you want to torch it with Fire-type moves, it'll cling on for dear life.

The most dangerous Pokémon here is Kieran's highest-level 'mon, Gliscor. Earthquake from this Pokémon is lethal, so you want to wipe out Gliscor ASAP with some Ice-type moves.

Ice is very good again for most of this team — you'll need a Fighting-type for Probopass and some Electric for Poliwrath, but aside from Gliscor, this fight isn't too tough.

Afterwards, your team will be fully headed up. Now you need to prove yourself to Ogerpon. Save, and prove your worth.

How to defeat Ogerpon

Ogerpon comes with all four of its masks, and it Terastalizes depending on what mask it's wearing. Each mask changes the Pokémon's strengths and weaknesses. Its signature move, Ivy Cudgel, changes type depending on what mask it's wearing

Heartflame adds the Fire-type to Ogerpon; Wellspring adds Water-typing; Cornerstone makes it part Rock-type; and the Teal Mask is its default form, meaning it's solely Grass-type.

You have to take down Ogerpon in all four of its Terastalized forms. However, it's much easier than it sounds, and it's a lower-level fight than Kieran's fight was. Just make sure you bring your best Pokémon, and make sure you have counters to every single Type Ogerpon can utilise.

For Heartflame, Water or Earth are good; for Wellspring, Electric and Grass make short work of this mask; Cornerstone struggles against Grass, Water, and Steel are solid; and for the Teal Mask, you can't go wrong with Fire or Poison.

Once you've taken down all four forms, catch it with a Pokéball of your choice, and Ogerpon is yours. Kieran runs off, and you'll automatically be taken back to the Community Center.

The next morning, one of your classmates will tell you that Carmine is waiting for you at Loyalty Plaza. Put Ogerpon in your party, and head over there when you feel like it to challenge her to one final fight.

The final battle - How to defeat Carmine

The very last fight of this DLC is against Carmine, who is at Loyalty Plaza. Remember, you must have Ogerpon in your team to challenge her.

Her team is smaller and at a lower level compared to Kieran's, but she can still pose a challenge. She's evolved her Vulpix into Nintetales now, too.

Pokémon Type Tera Type

Mightyena

Grass/Dark N/A

Morpeko

Bug/Flying

N/A

Leavanny Rock/Steel

N/A

Ninetales Water/Fighting

N/A

Sinistcha

Ground/Flying

N/A



Most of Carmine's Pokémon are all ones you've seen before. Morpeko still has the Focus Sash, so plan around that. Fire-type is good for Sinistcha and Leavanny, and Fighting-type is good for Mightyena and Morpeko. Ninetales can be taken out with Water or Ground-type moves.

You shouldn't have much trouble with her. Take her Pokémon out, and she'll talk to you, reflecting on the trip. Ms. Briar will then call you and tell you the trip is over.

Return to Mossui and watch the cutscenes, and you'll find out that Carmine and Kieran have to return to the Blueberry Academy, leaving a thread hanging for The Indigo Disk.

That's the end of The Teal Mask! If you still have things to do in Kitakami, make sure you check out our full Scarlet & Violet walkthrough to find out what you can do in both Paldea and Kitakami.