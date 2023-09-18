The Festival of Mask is one of the many traditions in Kitakami, and guess what? It's taking place while you're on your school trip in The Teal Mask.

There are plenty of Pokémon-themed games and ornaments to look at during the festival, so let's go check them out. Here's what to do at the Festival of Masks, including where to find Kieran, and what you'll need to do there.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask DLC - The Festival Of Masks

Head back to Kieran's house

From the Dreaded Den, you can either walk back to Mossui Town, or fly there, where you'll land outside the Community Center.

When you get back to Mossui, you want to head to the northwest corner of town where Kieran and Carmine live with their grandparents. You'll now get the Teal Style Card, which will let you buy more clothes and hairstyles back in Paldea.

You need a mask for the Festival of Masks, so head on over to the shed to talk to the siblings. But Carmine isn't just going to give it to you, of course...

How to beat Carmine #2

Carmine has changed up her team a little bit since the beginning of the DLC, and she now has four Pokémon. And, depending on whether you've beaten the base game, she might have the evolution of Poltchageist.

Pokémon Type Tera Type Morpeko Electric/Dark N/A

Swadloon

Bug/Grass

N/A

Mightyena Dark

N/A

Poltchageist / Sinistcha Grass/Ghost N/A



The most annoying part of this fight is that you won't be able to knock out Morpeko in one hit — if you're coming to this after the base game that is. Its Focus Sash will stop OHKO moves, so you'll need to take it out in two attacks instead.

Fighting and Fire-type Pokémon work for all four of Carmine's new team. Afterwards, you won't get a mask but you will get your own robes to wear to the festival.

Find Kieran at The Festival of Masks

Fly straight to Kitakami Hall and speak to Kieran and Carmine. Kieran will run off. You'll need to find Kieran twice to progress.

The first spot you'll find him is by the Candied Apple stall on the left-hand side. Talk to him and he will disappear again.

This time, Kieran has headed towards the temple. Head up the stairs behind the market stalls and then up again to the temple. Then head right to the stall and talk to Kieran there. Carmine will join you, and then Kieran will encourage you to play a game of Ogre Oustin'.

Play Ogre Oustin'

Ogre Outstin' is a new minigame in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. You essentially need to pop the balloons, collect berries, and bring the correct coloured berries to the table to progress.

You don't need to beat Carmine's score here — just get used to the game, and when you eventually finish (or lose), you'll get some Mochi and an Exp. Charm.

If you want to master Ogre Oustin', have a look at our Ogre Oustin' Tips and Mochi guide for more help.

Chase the "boy"

Once you're done speaking to Carmine and Kieran, you'll spot a strange green "boy" in the distance. Follow it around the back of the temple, and you'll find it in front of the gate.

Interact with the "boy", and Carmine will eventually come over, confused. You'll need to follow it up the stairs again, where the "boy" will run away. But it will also lose its mask in the process. Frightened, it runs away.

Afterwards, you'll get the Key Item, the Teal Mask. When you're ready to leave, head to the entrance of Kitakami Hall and talk to Kieran, where you'll head back to the grandparents' house.

You'll soon be looking for the final signboard in The Teal Mask.