The Kitakami region is a brand new area for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. Introduced in The Teal Mask, this is where you'll spend all of your time in the DLC.

In this walkthrough, we'll cover the opening moments of the story, including how to get to the community center, how to get the Roto-Stick, and how to beat your first trainer battle

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask DLC - Getting Started In The Kitakami Region



How to get to Kitakami

After you've received the invitation to go to Kitakami — you can find out how to get that by checking out our how to start The Teal Mask DLC guide — you need to head back to the Academy in Mesagoza and enter through the front doors to the Entrance Hall.

Once inside the school, talk to the new NPC standing in front of you. This is Ms. Briar, and she will be the one taking you to this new region.

Once you've spoken to her once, talk to her again when you're ready to head over to Kitakami

Head to the Community Center

When you arrive in Kitakami, one of your classmates falls sick, so you're given the task of heading up the road to the Community Center, which is your home base while in this new region. You can also explore the region right now if you want, but you can't ride Koraidon or Miraidon yet, so it's worth waiting.

From the starting point, simply follow the path north towards the small town, Mossui Town. You can catch some Pokémon on the way if you wish.

Once you reach town, you'll be stopped as you enter by two trainers. One of them asks to battle you.

How to beat Carmine

Carmine is a fearsome competitor, but her team is full of unevolved Pokémon. So this battle shouldn't pose a threat to you. Carmine's team's level will depend on where you are in the base game's story. If you've beaten the game, she will have a team of level 60s. If not, they'll be much lower.

Pokémon Type Tera Type Poochyena Dark N/A

Vulpix

Fire

N/A

Poltchageist Grass/Ghost

N/A



Poochyena is easily taken down by Fighting-type moves, Vulpix by Water or Ground-type, and Poltchageist — a new Pokémon in the Kitakami region — is weak to Fire or Ghost-type.

After you've defeated Carmine, you'll be able to explore town.

Explore Mossui Town

Mossui Town doesn't have much going on, but it's worth having a look around for some items and TMs. Plus, you can now ride your trusty legendary bike Pokémon, so you can explore Kitakami right now if you want.

The item shop to the east of the Community Center is a good thing to note — you can buy many types of Poké Ball and potions there. It's worth stocking up on the former, for sure.

On the west side of town, you'll find the photographer Perrin. She has a quest for you, but you'll need to catch lots of Pokémon in the Kitakami Pokédex. We have a separate guide on how to complete Perrin's quest, which will reward you with the very powerful Bloodmoon Form Ursaluna.

The stand in front of the Community Center is the Pokémon Center, along with a TM Machine and Union Circle. There are lots of new TMs to make now, too.

When you're done exploring, head to the Community Center, then when you're prompted, examine the door at the back to get some sleep.

Get the Roto-Stick

The next morning, head outside and you'll be asked to pair up with other students. You'll also get the Roto-Stick, which allows you to take wide-shot selifes.

After that, talk to Carmine and Kieran, after which Kieran will challenge you to a fight.

How to beat Kieran

This is similarly easy to the fight with Carmine, except Kieran only has two Pokémon.

Pokémon Type Tera Type

Sentret

Normal N/A

Yanma

Bug/Flying

N/A

This should be a fairly straightforward battle again — Fighting, Fire, and Electric are all good to use here. Sentret's Dig could be annoying, but it's not really strong enough to last more than a hit or two.

Once you win, you and Kieran will pair up to go and find the signboards around Kitakami.

That's your warm welcome to Kitakami done, then. You can now explore the region freely if you want to. If you're looking for more help on your journey, however, check out the rest of our Pokémon Scarlet & Violet guide for more tips, hints, and Pokémon locations.