The Blueberry Academy doesn't just have its own Elite Four — it also has a Champion, an undisputed best-trainer for you to prove your worth against in The Indigo Disk.

The battle against the Champion can be tough, so we're here to help you through this fight so you can become the BB League's new champion.

We'll tell you how to unlock the Blueberry League Champion battle, how to defeat the champion, and what to do after claiming victory.

How to unlock the Blueberry League Champion battle



You need to make a fair bit of progress through The Indigo Disk to challenge the Champion of the Blueberry League.

As you'd expect, that means you need to defeat the BB League Elite Four. These four battles aren't the easiest fights, either. Check out our guide on How To Defeat The Blueberry League Elite Four to find out how to take them all down.

Then, you need to return to the Blueberry Academy Entrance and sign up at the desk to take on the Champion.

How to defeat the BB League Champion Keiran

Well, well, well, it's Keiran, your friend from The Teal Mask, who has done a complete 180 on his personality and is now obsessed with being the best and taking you down in a Double Battle.

Like any good Champion, Kieran has a varied team that covers most weaknesses. We like Ground and Fairy the most for these fights, but having Electric, Fire, Ice, and Flying isn't a bad idea.

Keiran starts with Dragonie and Politoed, two pretty tanky Pokémon, with Politoed using Rain Dance to boost attacks. Incineroar can hit hard, as well, but Kieran's Hydrapple — with the unusual Tera Type — isn't too bad if you have a way to combat Fighting-types.

Pokémon Level Type Tera Type Dragonite Lvl 80

Dragon N/A

Politoed

Lvl 80

Water/Grass N/A

Grimmsnarl

Lvl 81

Dark/Fairy

N/A

Porygon-Z Lvl 81

Normal

N/A

Incineroar

Lvl 81

Fire/Dark

N/A

Hydrapple

Lvl 82

Grass/Dragon

Fighting



When you defeat Keiran, you'll get a Master Ball from Drayton! Yay...?

What to do after defeating Champion Keiran

After you become the BB League Champion, you will unlock the final part of the the story for The Indigo Disk. You'll be called to Classroom 1-4, where Ms. Briar teaches, and you'll find out about your next task — heading to Area Zero to find the legendary Pokémon, Terapagos.

Check out our full Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough guides for more details on the base game, The Teal Mask, and The Indigo Disk.