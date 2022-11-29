Finding Slakoth locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet takes more patience than you might expect. This Normal-type Pokémon doesn’t like showing their sleepy face often, and depending on how much time you want to spend, you may be better off filling this page of your Paldea Pokédex by just breeding Vigoroth.

This guide explains where to find Slakoth and what to expect once you find them.

Slakoth locations in Scarlet and Violet

Slakoth live in trees, similar to Pineco and Tarountula, but unlike those two Pokémon, you can’t actually see Slakoth. You have a chance of finding the lazy sloth Pokémon in the trees of:

South Province (Area One) - eastern portion

South Province (Area Two)

South Province (Area Five)

Like other tree-dwelling Pokémon, you need to dash into a tree with Koraidon or Miraidon to knock the Pokémon out, which means you need to have defeated Klawf the Stony Cliff Titan to unlock their dash move.

That said, Slakoth is exceptionally rare, and it seems like your best – or only – chance of finding one is by dashing into the larger trees dotted around this part of Paldea.

There are a few other caveats to bear in mind as well. There seems to be a delay of several seconds between when you ram into the tree and when Slakoth actually falls out of it. These are small Pokémon, easily overshadowed by any nearby larger ‘mon roaming around, but one way to tell if a Slakoth did fall out is if you see the telltale blue 'Zs' indicating that a Pokémon is asleep. In our experience, Slakoth always falls asleep after hitting the ground. but wakes up when you approach it.

You can also check your map to see if a Slakoth icon shows up. For the first one we found, the icon showed up before the Slakoth did, so if you see the icon, that’s (probably) your sign to keep trying nearby trees. You may want to eat a sandwich with a Meal Power that boosts Normal-type encounter rates as well.

The Slakoth in South Province (Area Five) are around level 20, and while they're only weak to Fighting, we don’t recommend exploiting type advantages. Slakoth has low defenses, so use False Swipe and a status move to ensure you don’t accidentally KO your prize find.

How to get Vigoroth and Slaking

Vigoroth, Slakoth’s first evolution, is much easier to find and even roams around the plains of South Province Area Five. If you get impatient, consider just finding a Ditto and breeding Vigoroth with it instead. A Slakoth will hatch from the resulting Egg.

Slakoth evolves into Vigoroth at level 18, and Vigoroth evolves into Slaking at level 36. You could even head over to Casseroya Lake's Socorrat Trail and catch yourself a Slaking if you really want to make it easy!

Slakoth and Slaking have Truant as their ability, which means that every other turn, they refuse to act. Bear that in mind when deciding your best strategy for them.

For more help finding Pokémon, items, or just exploring Paldea, check out our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough!