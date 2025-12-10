Pokémon Legends: Z-A: Mega Dimension - All DLC-Exclusive Pokémon 1
Image: Nintendo Life

New DLC means a brand new Pokédex. While Lumiose City is full of Pokémon, Mega Dimension brings a whole new suite of creatures to collect, meaning it's time to stock up on those Poké Balls again.

This guide will be your Pokémon Legends: Z-A Mega Dimension DLC resource for the Hyperspace Pokédex, with details on every single 'mon returning to the game.

Note that this guide is a work in progress and we're in the process of updating it as we go.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A: Mega Dimension DLC - All New & Returning Pokémon

Mega Dimension brings back a ton of returning favourites — over 100 by our count, though we have many more to discover.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube840k

If you're looking for all of the new Mega Evolutions available in the DLC, then we'll have a separate guide for that too.

Complete Hyperspace Pokédex

Here's every single Pokémon added to the DLC, including where to catch them (or their Hyperspace level) and how to evolve them.

Note that we'll be updating the Pokédex over the coming days as we catch 'em all.

HYPERSPACE POKÉDEX NUMBER POKÉMON NAME LOCATION EVOLUTION METHOD
1 Mankey 1* Rank Hyperspace
2 Primape TBC Evolves rom Mankey at level 28
3 Annihilape TBC Evolves from Primape after using Rage Fist 20 times
4 Meowth 2* Rank Hyperspace (Galarian)
5 Persian TBC Evolves from Mewoth (Kanto) at level 28
6 Perrserker TBC Evolves from Meowth (Galarian) at level 28
7 Farfetch'd 2* Rank Hyperspace (Kanto), 3* Rank Hyperspace (Galarian)
8 Sirfetch'd TBC Evolves from Farfetch'd (Galarian) after landing 3 critical hits in a fight
9 Cubone 1* Rank Hyperspace
10 Marowak TBC Evolves from Cubone at level 28
11
12
13
14 Capsakid 2* Rank Hyperspace
15 Scovillain Use Fire Stone on Capsakid
16 Tinkatink 2* Rank Hyperspace
17 Tinkatuff TBC Evolves from Tinkatink at level 24
18 Tinkaton TBC Evolves from Tinkatuff at level 38
19
20
21
22
23 Greavard 1* Rank Hyperspace
24 Houndstone TBC Evolves from Greavard at level 30 at night
25 Sandygast 1* Rank Hyperspace
26 Palossand TBC Evolves from Tinkatuff at level 42
27
28
29
30
31 Tatsugiri TBC
32
33
34
35 Gimmighoul Get as a gift from Side Mission 122 Let's Golden Goooooo!
36 Gholdengo Evolves from Gimmighoul when you have 999 Gimmighoul Coins
37 Qwilfish 2* Rank Hyperspace (Johto)
38
39
40
41
42 Torchic 2* Rank Hyperspace
43 Combusken TBC Evolves from Torchic at level 16
44 Blaziken TBC Evolves from Combusken at level 36
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55 Munna 1* Rank Hyperspace
56 Musharna TBC Use Moon Stone on Munna
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
73 Rookidee 1* Rank Hyperspace
74 Corvisquire 3* Rank Hyperspace Evolves from Rookidee at level 18
75 Corviknight TBC Evolves from Corvisquire at level 38
76
77
78
79 Fidough 2* Rank Hyperspace
80 Dachsubn 3* Rank Hyperspace Evolves from Fidough at level 26
81 Starly 1* Rank Hyperspace
82 Staravia TBC Evolves from Starly at level 14
83 Staraptor TBC Evolves from Staravia at level 34
84
85
86 Squakabilly 1* Rank Hyperspace
87 Crabrawler TBC
88 Crabominable TBC Use Ice Stone on Crabrawler
89 Nacli TBC
90 Naclstack TBC Evolves from Nacli at level 24
91 Garganacl TBC Evolves from Naclstack at level 38
92
93
94 Zubat TBC
95 Golbat 3* Rank Hyperspace Evolves from Zubat at level 22
96 Crobat TBC Evolves from Golbat with high friendship
97
98
99
100 Maschiff 1* Rank Hyperspace
101 Mabosstiff TBC Evolves from Maschiff at level 30
102 Toxel 2* Rank Hyperspace
103 Toxtricity TBC Evolves from Toxel at level 30 - Amped Form or Low Key Form vary by nature
104 Shroodle 1* Rank Hyperspace
105 Grafaiai TBC Evolves from Shroodle at level 28
106 Zangoose 2* Rank Hyperspace
107 Mime Jr. 1* Rank Hyperspace
108 Mr. Mime TBC Evolves from Mime Jr. while knowing Mimic (Kanto)
109 Mr. Rime TBC Evolves from Mr. Mime (Galarian) at level 42
110
111 Foongus 2* Rank Hyperspace
112 Amoongus TBC Evolves from Foongus at level 39

How many Pokémon have been added in the DLC?

So far, we don't know the total number of returning 'mons, but our Pokédex counts up to 112, and we still have a few hours to go until we reach the end.

That's a healthy number to collect still! Plus, don't forget the Mega Evolutions.

Hyperspace brings lots of familiar faces as well as places, but what about some more help? Have a look at the rest of our Pokémon Legends: Z-A guides for everything you need. And if you want to jump into the DLC now, here's how to do it.