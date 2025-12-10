New DLC means a brand new Pokédex. While Lumiose City is full of Pokémon, Mega Dimension brings a whole new suite of creatures to collect, meaning it's time to stock up on those Poké Balls again.
This guide will be your Pokémon Legends: Z-A Mega Dimension DLC resource for the Hyperspace Pokédex, with details on every single 'mon returning to the game.
Note that this guide is a work in progress and we're in the process of updating it as we go.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A: Mega Dimension DLC - All New & Returning Pokémon
Mega Dimension brings back a ton of returning favourites — over 100 by our count, though we have many more to discover.
If you're looking for all of the new Mega Evolutions available in the DLC, then we'll have a separate guide for that too.
Complete Hyperspace Pokédex
Here's every single Pokémon added to the DLC, including where to catch them (or their Hyperspace level) and how to evolve them.
Note that we'll be updating the Pokédex over the coming days as we catch 'em all.
|HYPERSPACE POKÉDEX NUMBER
|POKÉMON NAME
|LOCATION
|EVOLUTION METHOD
|1
|Mankey
|1* Rank Hyperspace
|2
|Primape
|TBC
|Evolves rom Mankey at level 28
|3
|Annihilape
|TBC
|Evolves from Primape after using Rage Fist 20 times
|4
|Meowth
|2* Rank Hyperspace (Galarian)
|5
|Persian
|TBC
|Evolves from Mewoth (Kanto) at level 28
|6
|Perrserker
|TBC
|Evolves from Meowth (Galarian) at level 28
|7
|Farfetch'd
|2* Rank Hyperspace (Kanto), 3* Rank Hyperspace (Galarian)
|8
|Sirfetch'd
|TBC
|Evolves from Farfetch'd (Galarian) after landing 3 critical hits in a fight
|9
|Cubone
|1* Rank Hyperspace
|10
|Marowak
|TBC
|Evolves from Cubone at level 28
|11
|12
|13
|14
|Capsakid
|2* Rank Hyperspace
|15
|Scovillain
|Use Fire Stone on Capsakid
|16
|Tinkatink
|2* Rank Hyperspace
|17
|Tinkatuff
|TBC
|Evolves from Tinkatink at level 24
|18
|Tinkaton
|TBC
|Evolves from Tinkatuff at level 38
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|Greavard
|1* Rank Hyperspace
|24
|Houndstone
|TBC
|Evolves from Greavard at level 30 at night
|25
|Sandygast
|1* Rank Hyperspace
|26
|Palossand
|TBC
|Evolves from Tinkatuff at level 42
|27
|28
|29
|30
|31
|Tatsugiri
|TBC
|32
|33
|34
|35
|Gimmighoul
|Get as a gift from Side Mission 122 Let's Golden Goooooo!
|36
|Gholdengo
|Evolves from Gimmighoul when you have 999 Gimmighoul Coins
|37
|Qwilfish
|2* Rank Hyperspace (Johto)
|38
|39
|40
|41
|42
|Torchic
|2* Rank Hyperspace
|43
|Combusken
|TBC
|Evolves from Torchic at level 16
|44
|Blaziken
|TBC
|Evolves from Combusken at level 36
|45
|46
|47
|48
|49
|50
|51
|52
|53
|54
|55
|Munna
|1* Rank Hyperspace
|56
|Musharna
|TBC
|Use Moon Stone on Munna
|57
|58
|59
|60
|61
|62
|63
|64
|65
|66
|67
|68
|69
|70
|71
|72
|73
|Rookidee
|1* Rank Hyperspace
|74
|Corvisquire
|3* Rank Hyperspace
|Evolves from Rookidee at level 18
|75
|Corviknight
|TBC
|Evolves from Corvisquire at level 38
|76
|77
|78
|79
|Fidough
|2* Rank Hyperspace
|80
|Dachsubn
|3* Rank Hyperspace
|Evolves from Fidough at level 26
|81
|Starly
|1* Rank Hyperspace
|82
|Staravia
|TBC
|Evolves from Starly at level 14
|83
|Staraptor
|TBC
|Evolves from Staravia at level 34
|84
|85
|86
|Squakabilly
|1* Rank Hyperspace
|87
|Crabrawler
|TBC
|88
|Crabominable
|TBC
|Use Ice Stone on Crabrawler
|89
|Nacli
|TBC
|90
|Naclstack
|TBC
|Evolves from Nacli at level 24
|91
|Garganacl
|TBC
|Evolves from Naclstack at level 38
|92
|93
|94
|Zubat
|TBC
|95
|Golbat
|3* Rank Hyperspace
|Evolves from Zubat at level 22
|96
|Crobat
|TBC
|Evolves from Golbat with high friendship
|97
|98
|99
|100
|Maschiff
|1* Rank Hyperspace
|101
|Mabosstiff
|TBC
|Evolves from Maschiff at level 30
|102
|Toxel
|2* Rank Hyperspace
|103
|Toxtricity
|TBC
|Evolves from Toxel at level 30 - Amped Form or Low Key Form vary by nature
|104
|Shroodle
|1* Rank Hyperspace
|105
|Grafaiai
|TBC
|Evolves from Shroodle at level 28
|106
|Zangoose
|2* Rank Hyperspace
|107
|Mime Jr.
|1* Rank Hyperspace
|108
|Mr. Mime
|TBC
|Evolves from Mime Jr. while knowing Mimic (Kanto)
|109
|Mr. Rime
|TBC
|Evolves from Mr. Mime (Galarian) at level 42
|110
|111
|Foongus
|2* Rank Hyperspace
|112
|Amoongus
|TBC
|Evolves from Foongus at level 39
How many Pokémon have been added in the DLC?
So far, we don't know the total number of returning 'mons, but our Pokédex counts up to 112, and we still have a few hours to go until we reach the end.
That's a healthy number to collect still! Plus, don't forget the Mega Evolutions.
Hyperspace brings lots of familiar faces as well as places, but what about some more help? Have a look at the rest of our Pokémon Legends: Z-A guides for everything you need. And if you want to jump into the DLC now, here's how to do it.
