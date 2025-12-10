New DLC means a brand new Pokédex. While Lumiose City is full of Pokémon, Mega Dimension brings a whole new suite of creatures to collect, meaning it's time to stock up on those Poké Balls again.

This guide will be your Pokémon Legends: Z-A Mega Dimension DLC resource for the Hyperspace Pokédex, with details on every single 'mon returning to the game.

Note that this guide is a work in progress and we're in the process of updating it as we go.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A: Mega Dimension DLC - All New & Returning Pokémon

Mega Dimension brings back a ton of returning favourites — over 100 by our count, though we have many more to discover.

If you're looking for all of the new Mega Evolutions available in the DLC, then we'll have a separate guide for that too.

Complete Hyperspace Pokédex

Here's every single Pokémon added to the DLC, including where to catch them (or their Hyperspace level) and how to evolve them.

Note that we'll be updating the Pokédex over the coming days as we catch 'em all.

HYPERSPACE POKÉDEX NUMBER POKÉMON NAME LOCATION EVOLUTION METHOD 1 Mankey 1* Rank Hyperspace 2 Primape TBC Evolves rom Mankey at level 28 3 Annihilape TBC Evolves from Primape after using Rage Fist 20 times 4 Meowth 2* Rank Hyperspace (Galarian) 5 Persian TBC Evolves from Mewoth (Kanto) at level 28 6 Perrserker TBC Evolves from Meowth (Galarian) at level 28 7 Farfetch'd 2* Rank Hyperspace (Kanto), 3* Rank Hyperspace (Galarian) 8 Sirfetch'd TBC Evolves from Farfetch'd (Galarian) after landing 3 critical hits in a fight 9 Cubone 1* Rank Hyperspace 10 Marowak TBC Evolves from Cubone at level 28 11 12 13 14 Capsakid 2* Rank Hyperspace 15 Scovillain Use Fire Stone on Capsakid 16 Tinkatink 2* Rank Hyperspace 17 Tinkatuff TBC Evolves from Tinkatink at level 24 18 Tinkaton TBC Evolves from Tinkatuff at level 38 19 20 21 22 23 Greavard 1* Rank Hyperspace 24 Houndstone TBC Evolves from Greavard at level 30 at night 25 Sandygast 1* Rank Hyperspace 26 Palossand TBC Evolves from Tinkatuff at level 42 27 28 29 30 31 Tatsugiri TBC 32 33 34 35 Gimmighoul Get as a gift from Side Mission 122 Let's Golden Goooooo! 36 Gholdengo Evolves from Gimmighoul when you have 999 Gimmighoul Coins 37 Qwilfish 2* Rank Hyperspace (Johto) 38 39 40 41 42 Torchic 2* Rank Hyperspace 43 Combusken TBC Evolves from Torchic at level 16 44 Blaziken TBC Evolves from Combusken at level 36 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 Munna 1* Rank Hyperspace 56 Musharna TBC Use Moon Stone on Munna 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 71 72 73 Rookidee 1* Rank Hyperspace 74 Corvisquire 3* Rank Hyperspace Evolves from Rookidee at level 18 75 Corviknight TBC Evolves from Corvisquire at level 38 76 77 78 79 Fidough 2* Rank Hyperspace 80 Dachsubn 3* Rank Hyperspace Evolves from Fidough at level 26 81 Starly 1* Rank Hyperspace 82 Staravia TBC Evolves from Starly at level 14 83 Staraptor TBC Evolves from Staravia at level 34 84 85 86 Squakabilly 1* Rank Hyperspace 87 Crabrawler TBC 88 Crabominable TBC Use Ice Stone on Crabrawler 89 Nacli TBC 90 Naclstack TBC Evolves from Nacli at level 24 91 Garganacl TBC Evolves from Naclstack at level 38 92 93 94 Zubat TBC 95 Golbat 3* Rank Hyperspace Evolves from Zubat at level 22 96 Crobat TBC Evolves from Golbat with high friendship 97 98 99 100 Maschiff 1* Rank Hyperspace 101 Mabosstiff TBC Evolves from Maschiff at level 30 102 Toxel 2* Rank Hyperspace 103 Toxtricity TBC Evolves from Toxel at level 30 - Amped Form or Low Key Form vary by nature 104 Shroodle 1* Rank Hyperspace 105 Grafaiai TBC Evolves from Shroodle at level 28 106 Zangoose 2* Rank Hyperspace 107 Mime Jr. 1* Rank Hyperspace 108 Mr. Mime TBC Evolves from Mime Jr. while knowing Mimic (Kanto) 109 Mr. Rime TBC Evolves from Mr. Mime (Galarian) at level 42 110 111 Foongus 2* Rank Hyperspace 112 Amoongus TBC Evolves from Foongus at level 39

How many Pokémon have been added in the DLC?

So far, we don't know the total number of returning 'mons, but our Pokédex counts up to 112, and we still have a few hours to go until we reach the end.

That's a healthy number to collect still! Plus, don't forget the Mega Evolutions.

Hyperspace brings lots of familiar faces as well as places, but what about some more help? Have a look at the rest of our Pokémon Legends: Z-A guides for everything you need. And if you want to jump into the DLC now, here's how to do it.