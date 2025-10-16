With a new real-time battle system, Pokémon Legends: Z-A has upgraded Pokémon battles to a whole new level, and with it comes a bit of a learning curve.

If you want to get to grips with the basics, or become a pro, then this guide will help you understand everything you need in order to get through the game.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A: Battle System - Beginner Tips

Moving to real-time doesn't just change things from turn-based to action-based, it's a bit deeper than that! You can now fully move around the battle arena, as can your Pokémon!

That adds a whole layer of strategy already, but there's a lot going on. So here's some basic tips we suggest focusing on — some of these are similar to previous Pokémon games, but others are a little more unique.

Yes, you can avoid attacks

Who needs an accuracy stat? Not Legends: Z-A it seems. Almost every single attack in the game is now reliant on a number of factors, not just whether they'll hit or not.

Some attacks, like Quick Attack, and guaranteed to hit, so there's no need to run around like crazy trying to dodge that. But the Hydro Pumps, Solar Beams, Shadow Balls of the world, watch out.

Keep an eye on your opponent to see what attack they're going to use. Watch their animation, and move. Don't command your Pokémon to attack while they're getting ready. And, if they get close, lure them in, then move at the last second. No Headbuts allowed!

Oh, and attacks like Pin Missile, that used to hit between 3-5 times? Those are dodgeable now too.

Stay out of traps

This should go without saying, but considering the way traps work in Z-A, it's a little bit new here.

Spikes, Poison Spikes, Stealth Rock, Fire Spin, Future Sight, and a bunch of other moves no longer just sit on the field for guaranteed damage each turn — or prep a power boost on the next attack. Instead, these sit in a specific spot and will stay there until they expire. You don't have to step in them, and you shouldn't!

Type advantage is still very important

Another fairly obvious one, but with all the changes here, it's worth reiterating — pay attention to Pokémon types. Don't take a Grass-type into a fight with a Fire-type; avoid using Dragons against Fairies. You get the idea.

Mix up your attack types, too, as you would a normal Pokémon game: don't just give Floette Fairy-type moves; give it some Grass, some Normal, some Poison. TMs are reusable so don't be shy about using them.

Keep close(ish) to your Pokémon

This is maybe the most important thing we learned while playing Pokémon Legends: Z-A — don't stand far, far away from your active Pokémon. Sure, it puts you in a bit of danger, but the crucial thing is that it stops your Pokémon from running back and forth between you and the enemy.

Keeping close to your 'mon means not only can you see what's going on a little better, but it also means you can lead your buddy away from danger. You can't control them directly, but they will follow your movements, and the close you are, the better you know that you'll be able to avoid damage.

Lock on - but not all the time

Holding ZL will lock onto the enemy, allowing your Pokémon to use one of its moves. But it also makes you move slower and means you can't dodge roll.

So, if you see your opponent readying a move, let go! And run! You really only want to lock on to keep an eye on the opposing Pokémon (if you end up far away) and to ready an attack of your own.

Stat boosts (and debuffs) are worth it

Outside of competitive battling, buffs and debuffs didn't always feel worth it in the mainline games — they waste a turn and more often than not the gain didn't outweigh the damage we took.

That changes in Legends: Z-A. Now, because you can prep as you sneak up on an enemy, or even just move out of the way, buffing is absolutely worth it. Debuffing, too, particularly in the early game.

Fight Mega with Mega

This won't apply until your a few hours into the game, but we figured it was worth saying here — if your opponent Mega Evolves, or you're up against a Rogue Mega Evolution, you ideally want to fight fire with fire and do the same.

Mega Evolutions have hugely improved stats over their base forms, and that means that, more often than not, they're more defensive and have higher HP. Super effective attacks are great and all, but they'll make less of a dent.

If you have the power to Mega Evolve when your opponent does, then just do it. it's not worth the hassle, and you'll get the energy back easily as you continue.

Hopefully there's enough to sink your teeth into here to become a Pokémon... master? An A Rank? Well, wherever you end up, hopefully its on top. Check out our full Pokémon Legends: Z-A walkthrough hub for more tips for your stay in Lumiose City!