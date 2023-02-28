In this guide, we break down the best methods for getting hold of Gimmighoul Coins and give you all of the information to ensure that your evolution goes smoothly.

Pokémon GO - How To Evolve Gimmighoul Into Gholdengo

At the time of writing, the only way to encounter a Gimmighoul in Pokémon GO is by connecting the app to a copy of Scarlet and Violet and sending a postcard between the two. This will provide you with an in-game Coin Bag which acts as a lure for Roaming Form Gimmighoul.

You can use this bag once per day to attract the Pokémon to your location and add them to your team.

Once caught, the evolution is based on collecting 999 Gimmighoul Coins and giving them to your Pokémon. The approach to getting these requires a certain amount of grinding, so we have laid out the best methods to getting that all-important 999 total below before explaining exactly how to make the evolution take place.

How to get Gimmighoul Coins in Pokémon GO

There are a couple of different ways that you can get Gimmighoul Coins in Pokémon GO, which is handy as you'll need a lot of them.

The clearest way is through catching and transferring your Roaming Form Gimmighoul, though — much like regular Candy — there are also some coins available for walking with one as your Buddy.

While the Coin Bag is the most dominant way of bringing Gimmighoul to your location, Golden Lure Modules can also be obtained by sending multiple postcards to Scarlet and Violet. These new Lures turn all nearby PokéStops gold for a brief period and spinning them may produce Coins. It looks like there are plans for PokéStops to be turning golden in future events, so be sure to keep an eye out for when you can grab some extra Coins.

Limited-time boxes are also said to be made available in the in-game shop which will contain a set number of Gimmighoul Coins. It might not make the biggest dent in the 999 required for the evolution to take place, but every little helps in these situations.

Evolving Gimmighoul into Gholdengo

Once you have collected 999 Gimmighoul Coins, you can evolve Roaming Form Gimmighoul into Gholdengo.

The evolution itself is much like any other in Pokémon GO, with the Gimmighoul Coins standing in for regular Candy. Head over to the profile of the Pokémon that you want to evolve and select the 'Evolve' button as soon as it becomes available.

Simple, right? We will be updating this guide over the coming weeks — especially if more ways to collect Gimmighoul Coins appear — so be sure to keep an eye out for updates.

Are you happy to see Gimmighoul in Pokémon GO? Let us know in the comments.