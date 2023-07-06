As a part of the Pokémon GO 7th Anniversary celebrations, Niantic announced a special Masterwork Research event called All-in-One #151, the reward from which is an encounter with a Shiny Mew.

Of course, a Pokémon of this rarity was always going to be a hot item and while the path to this encounter is one that is relatively clear, there is an awful lot to do — this is a Masterwork Research, after all. With this in mind, we have laid out all of the steps that you will need to take in order to come into contact with the legendary Pokémon.

In the following guide, we will cover how to get involved in the All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research, the tasks that you will have to complete and the rewards that are available along the way.

Let's go catch 'em all.

How To Catch Shiny Mew - All-In-One #151 Masterwork Research Tasks

Launching as part of the Pokémon GO 7th Anniversary Celebrations, this is a ticketed event. That means only have a limited time to begin the All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research, though once you have started it you can complete the tasks at your own pace.

You can get an event ticket for £4.99 / $5 via the in-game shop from 10am local time on 6th July 2023 to 8pm local time on 12th July 2023. Ticket holders will gain entry to the Masterwork Research story and must open Pokémon GO at least once between these dates to begin the first step.

Once you have opened the app and received the Masterwork Research, you can complete it at any time.

This Masterwork Research was previously run back in 2021 and, unfortunately, if you purchased a ticket to Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto during this time, you will not be able to buy one for the All-in-One #151 event.

All-In-One #151 Tasks And Rewards

Special thanks to @thepokegohunter for the additional details on the tasks and rewards.

Stage One

Get Platinum Kanto Medal - Reward: 51 Ultra Balls

Send 151 Gifts to Friends - Reward: 1 Poffin

Make 151 Great Throws - Reward: 1510 Stardust

Overall rewards: 5100 XP, 1 Premium Pass, 1510x Stardust

Stage Two

Catch a Pokémon 30 days in a row - Reward: 51 Ultra Balls

Catch 151 different species - Reward: 1 Glacial Lure Module

Catch 30 of each type (eg. 30 Dark-type, 30 Fire-type, etc.) - Reward: 151 XP (x18)

Overall rewards: 5100 XP, 3x Rare Candy, 1510x Stardust

Stage Three

Get your trainer to level 40 - Reward: 4000x Stardust

Visit/Spin 151 PokéStops - Reward: 3x Rocket Radar

Complete 151 Field Research tasks - Reward: 3x Super Incubators

Walk 151 kilometres (over 93 miles) - Reward: 151 Ultra Balls

Catch 1510 Pokémon - Reward: 1 Incense

Overall rewards: 1 Star Piece, Shiny Mew Encounter, 1 Lucky Egg

Stage Four

Claim Reward - Reward: 1510x Stardust

Claim Reward - Reward: 5100 XP

Claim Reward - Reward: 1510x Stardust

Overall rewards: 3x Charged TM, 20x Mew Candy, Mew T-Shirt

That's everything you need to know about the All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research tasks. It is a long grind, but all worth it for the chance to get that Shiny Mew.