With so many exciting releases taking place throughout early 2023, including the likes of Metroid Prime Remastered and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it's important to remember that Pikmin 4 is also just around the corner!
This long-awaited sequel to Pikmin 3 launches on Nintendo Switch on 21st July 2023 and pre-orders are now available. We're keeping track of the retailers stocking the game below, highlighting the best deals and cheapest prices available to save you the trouble (some UK retailers are already offering some very tempting prices)...
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
Buy Pikmin 4 In The US
Here's where you can buy a copy in the US:
Buy Pikmin 4 In The UK
In the UK, several retailers are already offering a discount on the game's RRP:
Get 5% Off The Digital Version Of Pikmin 4
Use NLIFE5 when buying any of the following vouchers to get 5% off your eShop credit, which you can then use to buy Pikmin 4!
Don't Forget Pikmin 3!
Of course, Pikmin 4 isn't the only game of the series playable on Switch. Pikmin 3 Deluxe brought the Wii U wonder to Nintendo's latest console just a few years ago – if you haven't already, make sure to pick up a copy for your collection:
Comments (14)
i dont compulsively buy nintendo games anymore. i hope they know that im not alone, and that its something very valuable that they lost.
ill get pikmin 4 if it's good. but we all know its not a guarantee like it used to be.
Still gotta finish 3/deluxe. May not get at launch but will purchase within the window.
Pikmin, Metroid, Hollow Knight, and FromSoft games are my favorite series.
I don't generally believe in pre-orders, but I couldn't buy this fast enough.
I thought Pikmin 4 pre-orders were live a while ago? I ordered Metroid Prime Remastered, Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, and Pikmin 4 in the same My Nintendo UK Store order in February.
Maybe I am crazy enough to buy this instead of Tears Of The Kingdom. That’s because I am. Looking forward to it.
@Eagly Arlo’s day has almost arrived
@TheBigBlue I will buy TotK, but I am certainly WAY more excited for Pikmin 4. The Pikmin trilogy is a magical experience and IMO the most consistently great series of games. The only mis-step was Hey Pikmin, which is really not a mainline entry anyway.
I am so happy that a 4th is finally a reality after 10 years!
@-wc- it's not a guarantee? what are you talking about? all mainline pikmin games have been the best of the best
I can't wait for this game
Pikmin 4 the box art looks beautiful.
@TheBigBlue I sense a very happy arlo
@-wc- I hear ya, but I think this will be good. Strikers, Sports were duds. I think Splatoon 3 is great for those who like franchise, but I didn’t play 2 enough to warrant a purchase of 3. Same with Bayonetta and Pokémon….unless this turns out to be a complete disappointment, I am getting it….
Day one. The wait. The big wait
