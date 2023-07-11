Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After being accidentally revealed before the Xbox Showcase at Summer Games Fest 2023, Atlus confirmed that not only was Persona 5 Tactica a real thing, but it would be coming to Switch on 17th November.

As the name suggests, this is a tactical RPG based on the fifth entry in the Persona series, where you assemble a team of three heroes from the game (alongside some newcomers) to overthrow enemies in tactical turn-based battles.

In preparation for the game's release, Atlus has begun revealing a series of character trailers to give us the low down on what each member of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts group can bring to the table. Below, we have assembled a list of every character that will be playable in the game and noted their abilities to be used in battle. We expect more character reveals to be coming our way over the next few months, so be sure to keep an eye on this guide for updates about who's who.

Let the roster rundown begin...

Persona 5 Tactica - Full Character Roster

Information on many of the following characters has been shared on the official Persona series Twitter account, @p_kouhou.

Joker

The leader of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts, Joker's pistol weapons target individual enemies from afar — lessening the chance that you will be caught in return fire — and deal a moderate amount of damage.

His unique skill, 'Phantom Judge', can damage enemies in range and even take them down while guarding.

Morgana

The team's cat (that isn't a cat), Morgana is useful for getting enemies out of cover, using a 'Sweep Attack' to shift opponents into allies' lines of fire.

This is expanded in his unique 'Winds of Time' skill, which can deal damage to a huge area while moving enemies from their cover.

Check out Morgana's battle abilities in the spotlight trailer below.

Erina

A fresh face to the Phantom Thieves group and a mysterious revolutionary, Erina is able to target multiple enemies at once and deal a high amount of damage to each.

Her 'Flag of Freedom' skill plants a flag in the ground, weakening nearby enemies and giving allies a health boost.

You can get a taste of Erina's skills in battle from the video in the following tweet.

That's all for now — we'll be updating this guide as announcements are made, so stay tuned for the full roster,