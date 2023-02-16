Metroid Prime Remastered, like all entries in Nintendo's sci-fi franchise, requires you to rebuild Samus Aran's arsenal and make her powerful enough to take on even the most fearsome of beasties.

In this guide, we'll take you through all Power Suit upgrades to find on your travels across the planet Tallon IV, including the mandatory ones and a few optional upgrades at the end that we reckon you'd do well to add to your repertoire.

We'll do our very best to display these upgrades in the "proper" order; that is, the order in which you're most likely to come across them. That said, there may be a couple that you'll stumble across ahead of time or later down the line.

All Power Suit Upgrade Locations

In this Metroid Prime Power Suit guide, we'll take you through every upgrade available in Metroid Prime Remastered (and the original Metroid Prime, of course). We begin with a classic...

Missile Launcher

Location: Chozo Ruins

Room: Hive Totem

Prerequisites: Defeat the Hive Mecha boss

This is fairly straightforward; the giant mecha has a very obvious red weak spot within its beak-like mouth that you'll need to lock onto whenever it's open. First, it will dispatch a bunch of Ram War Wasps that will encircle Samus before charging into her. Exterminate these with haste and the Hive Mecha will open its mouth; shoot until it closes it again. Repeat two more times and the Missile Launcher is yours.

Morph Ball

Location: Chozo Ruins

Room: Ruined Shrine

Prerequisites: Defeat the Plated Beetle

Another relatively easy fight, though you'll need to be quick on your toes. First, a bunch of regular Beetles will sprout from the ground; defeat these to take on the big bad Plated Beetle. You'll want to let this thing charge at you, side-stepping out of the way at the last moment before shooting a missile at its exposed abdomen. Hit it a few times to burst the abdomen and defeat the Beetle. Grab the Morph Ball.

Charge Beam

Location: Chozo Ruins

Room: Watery Hall

Prerequisites: Scan the four hidden Runes

The runes here are pretty easy to find. The first is directly to the left of the entrance door on the wall. The second is on the ground, a couple of platforms away from the starting point (watch out for the toxic water and the Reaper Vines here), the third is a little further along on the ground floor on a wall, and the final Rune is directly to the right of where the Charge Beam is housed. Scan all four and the Charge Beam is yours.

Morph Ball Bomb

Location: Chozo Ruins

Room: Burn Dome

Prerequisites: Defeat the Incinerator Drone

This fight is quite similar in its structure to the Hive Mecha, wasps and all. The Incinerator Drone will shoot out jets of fire in a circular motion, so jump over these as required. Occasionally, a vulnerable red button will pop out of the top of the machine; shoot this and the drone will shoot fire directly up into the War Wasp nest above. Between cycles, Barbed War Wasps will swarm out of the nest and attack Samus. Take these out, rinse and repeat, done. Grab the Morph Ball Bomb.

Varia Suit

Location: Chozo Ruins

Room: Sunchamber

Prerequisites: Defeat Flaahgra (try and say that without putting on a pirate voice)

This fight isn't too difficult, but it requires swift action in order to avoid taking damage. Surrounding Flaahgra are a bunch of Solar panels, each of which providing sunlight to the beast via photosynthesis. You'll want to shoot these solar panels to relinquish that delicious sunlight and stun Flaahgra into submission.

Once it's down, the vines blocking access to the Morph Ball tunnel will retract, so roll your way through here and drop a bomb to damage Flaahgra. You'll need to repeat this another three times, but keep in mind that each round will add an additional solar panel to shoot until you have four in total you'll need to disable at once. Once you're done, grab that gorgeous Varia Suit.

Boost Ball

Location: Phendrana Drifts

Room: Phendrana Canyon

Prerequisites: Activate the platforms to reach the Boost Ball

Head down the canyon and dispatch the Baby Sheegoth waiting for you. Scan the nearby panel to realign the platforms leading to a room in the nearby distance. Hop across to reach the Boost Ball, but be quick, because the platforms will disappear if you linger for too long.

Space Jump Boots

Location: Tallon Overworld

Room: Alcove

Prerequisites: You'll need the Boost Ball to reach this location

Within Tallon Canyon, boost up the halfpipe until you reach a hidden passageway. Bomb your way through until you eventually make it back to the Landing Site where Samus' ship is docked. You'll now be able to access the door leading to the Alcove where you can grab the Space Jump Boots. Hello, double jump!

Wave Beam

Location: Phendrana Drifts

Room: Chapel of the Elders

Prerequisites: Defeat Sheegoth

This beastie is one of the coolest enemies in the game, and also one of the most formidable. First off, refrain from using your beam weapons here, as these will be absorbed by the crystals atop Sheegoth's back. Avoid the electical discharge like the plague and fire missiles at Sheegoth's face. Alternatively, you can go into Morph Ball mode and drop a few bombs underneath its abdomen to deal damage. Keep at it until the boss is vanquished. Now grab that Wave Beam.

Super Missile

Location: Phendrana Drifts

Room: Observatory

Prerequisites: Restore power to the room and reach the top to grab the Super Missile

This room, and indeed all other rooms surrounding it, are full to the brim with Space Pirates. These guys are pretty powerful at full strength, but a charge beam attack will momentarily stun them, so use this as much as you're able.

When the room is empty, scan the computer panel on the ground floor; this will activate the first of a series of Morph Ball switches, hit two of these on the surrounding platforms, then head to the ground floor and use your Boost ability to activate the four mechanisms in the centre of the room. You'll be against the clock here, so be quick. When you're done, a hologram of the solar system will activate and you'll be able to head to the top of the room to grab the Super Missile.

Thermal Visor

Location: Phendrana Drifts

Room: Research Core

Prerequisites: Cut power to the protective barrier surrounding the Thermal Visor

Your journey to the Thermal Visor will be fraught with danger. Not only will you need to contend with Space Pirates, but you'll also encounter the titular Metroids for the first time. Be aggressive in your approach to dealing with these, but watch they don't latch onto Samus. If they do, simply go into Morph Ball mode and drop a bomb to escape. If you have the Power Bomb ability, this will dispatch them in one hit.

When you've cleared the Research Core of enemies, simply scan the red panels on each descending floor to remove one of three layers of the barrier protecting the Thermal Visor. When they're all disabled, you can grab it.

Spider Ball

Location: Phendrana Drifts

Room: Quarantine Cave

Prerequisites: Defeat Thardus

This hefty lad might seem quite intimidating but is actually relatively easy to defeat. Thardus is made up of floating rocks of various sizes, and you'll need to hone in on whichever one happens to be glowing. The catch? You need to switch to your Thermal Visor to see the first one. When you've shot the first rock to smithereens, switch to your Combat Visor to see the next one, and so on and so forth.

Keep an eye out for when Thardus turns into a ball; keep on your toes and move out of the way as required. If your aim is on point, you'll be able to shoot the glowing rock whilst Thardus is rolling about. When its health reaches zero, grab the Spider Ball.

Ice Beam

Location: Chozo Ruins

Room: Antechamber

Prerequisites: -

Next to the Antechamber is the Reflecting Pool, and you'll notice the whole place is naturally full of water. Thankfully, within the centre, you'll be able to simply bomb a stone tablet to drain the water. Once it's all gone, use the Boost ability to gain momentum up the half-pipe, bombing any Stone Toads along the way. Once you reach the Antechamber, head in and grab the Ice Beam.

Gravity Suit

Location: Phendrana Drifts

Room: Gravity Chamber

Prerequisites: -

Nothing specific is required here. It's a bit dark, but make your way around the room underwater, blasting away any Jelzaps along the way. Eventually, you'll come across the Gravity Suit floating in a small alcove.

Power Bomb

Location: Phazon Mines

Room: Central Dynamo

Prerequisites: -

Within the Central Dynamo, you'll come across a Cloaked Drone; you can't lock onto this thing (so this won't count towards you're scan log), so keep it in your sights as best as you can, and keep whacking it with charged Wave Beam shots. Once it's down, you'll need to navigate around a Morph Ball maze. This is pretty straightforward; just watch you don't hit the electrified sides too much, keep an eye on the flickering barriers, and make your way slowly to the Power Bomb.

Grapple Beam

Location: Phazon Mines

Room: Storage Depot B

Prerequisites: -

In order to access Storage Depot B, you'll need to solve a simple puzzle in the adjacent room, Ore Processing. You'll see a Spider Track heading up a central cylinder, but you'll need to turn the three segments in order to get the various Spider Tracks to line up correctly. Line up the yellow track so you can ride it to the very top, then access Storage Depot B. Grab the Grapple Beam.

Plasma Beam

Location: Magmoor Caverns

Room: Plasma Processing

Prerequisites: -

Within the huge Geothermal Core room, you'll need to use your Boost ability to raise the three circular platforms. When you've done this, head to the top and hop onto the Spider Track on the wall. This is quite an intricate ride to the Plasma Processing room, so take it slow, and when you need to drop from one track to the next, make sure your timing is on point so you don't fall back to the bottom of the room. When you reach Plasma Processing, grab the Plasma Beam.

Phazon Suit

Location: Phazon Mines

Room: Elite Quarters

Prerequisites: Defeat Omega Pirate

Okay, this boss is pretty formidable compared to what you've faced before. To start off, the Omega Pirate will have four weak spots; one on each limb. Target these with charged shots or missiles, but be mindful of its attacks. Jump when the Omega Pirate hits a shockwave onto the ground, and do not shoot when it raises its left hand, as this will absorb any shots fired. Be mindful to keep your distance, too, as Omega PIrate will swipe at you and deal significant damage.

After the weak spots are destroyed, Omega Pirate will go invisible and call up reinforcements. Defeat these, then switch to your X-Ray Visor. You'll see Omega Pirate in one of the pools of Phazon in the room, recharging. Fire at it with all you've got while you're able. Repeat this whole process until you defeat it. Omega Pirate will collapse on top of Samus, granting her the powerful and beautiful Phazon Suit.

WaveBuster

Location: Chozo Ruins

Room: Tower of Light

Prerequisites: Reach the top of the tower

Around the outside of the tower are numerous structural weak points, four on three floors in total. You'll need to hurl missiles at these to destroy them and lower the platforms so you can reach the top. Each weak point requires three missiles, so you'll need at least thirty-three in total (which shouldn't be an issue at this point). As you go up, little Oculus creatures will attempt to block your missiles, but just be extra accurate and you'll be fine. When you reach the top, grab the WaveBuster.

Ice Spreader

Location: Magmoor Caverns

Room: Shore Tunnel

Prerequisites: -

You'll need the Power Bomb for this one. Simply head to the Shore Tunnel within Magmoore Caverns (closest elevator is from Tallon Overworld East), between Fiery Shores and Monitor Station. In the middle of the tunnel, drop a Power Bomb to destroy it, leading to the Ice Spreader directly underneath.

Flamethrower

Location: Phazon Mines

Room: Security Depot A

Prerequisites: -

The room here is accessed via the Mine Security Station, but it's blocked off by a force field. Head up to the top of the room, dispatching Wave Troopers and Ice Troopers along the way, then Power Bomb the grating that grants access to a terminal. Scan the terminal to shut down the force field. Head back down, use the Plasma Beam on the door, and head in to grab the Flamethrower.

That's the end of our Metroid Prime Power Suit Upgrade guide. Let us know if it was helpful below, and best of luck on Tallon IV.