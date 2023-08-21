For this entry in our full walkthrough for Metroid Prime Remastered, we quickly go over what's required to beat the Hive Mecha boss in Chozo Ruins.

This one is really easy, but if you happen to be struggling at all, then read on for a full breakdown on how to take this thing down.

Metroid Prime Remastered Hive Mecha Boss Guide - How To Beat

The Hive Mecha is relatively straightforward. All you need to do is take out all of the Ram War Wasps that emerge from the machine's 'mouth'. These will quickly encircle Samus before stopping and diving headfirst at her. You can easily kill them one by one by focusing on them while they're at a standstill.

Once the Ram War Wasps are dealt with, the Hive Mecha will open its mouth, revealing a red light. Shoot it repeatedly until it closes again. More Wasps will emerge, so just repeat this process two more times to beat the Hive Mecha. If you want to conserve energy here, a good way to avoid the Wasps is to jump right when they're about to fly into you.

