In this entry to our full walkthrough of Metroid Prime Remastered, we dive into the method required to beat the rather formidable boss known as Flaahgra.

Don't worry too much, though. While it may look intimidating, defeating Flaahgra is actually a lot more straightforward than you might think. Regardless, if you're struggling, check out the full breakdown on how to beat it below.

Metroid Prime Remastered Flaahgra Boss Guide - How To Beat

In order to damage the boss, you'll need to shoot the mirrors surrounding it in order to cut off the sunlight. Doing so will stun it and cause its vines to retract. This will open up a Morph Ball tunnel leading to the base of the boss, so head on through and then bomb the indentation at the end to deal damage.

You'll then need to repeat this process, but every time you do so, an additional mirror will be added until you need to shoot four in total. You'll need to move around the room quickly, as Flaahgra will knock the mirrors back into place from time to time. You can shoot the boss directly to temporarily stun it if you need a bit more time.

