For this Mario Kart World P Switch guide, we'll be taking a trip to the Snow Region, and breaking down all the challenges in Starview Peak, Sky-High Sundae and DK Pass.

You'll find a detailed map for each circuit and its surrounding area below, followed by a list of P Switches, their challenges, and where precisely you'll find them.

Note: We're in the progress of getting all P Switches in the various areas, including the Snow Region, which means we'll be updating this guide frequently in the coming days. As such, this guide is a work-in-progress.

Snow Region P Switch Map

Here's a map of the snow region, where the courses DK Pass, Starview Peak, and Sky-High Sundae reside. This also covers the icy waters surrounding the area, the ski slopes, and all the snowy mountains and lakes in-between. We've numbered all the P Switches on the map in accordance with the numbers in the list below. Don't forget, we'll be updating this map as we get more Switches.

All Snow Region P Switches

Snow P Switch 1

Mission: "Grab blue coins as snowballs descend the slopes!"

Location: At the bottom of the slalom slopes just north of the DK Pass course on the map



Snow P Switch 2

Mission: "Grab the blue coins between Frost Piranha attacks!"

Location: Just in front of the Mario Kart sign at the entrance of the snowy area

Snow P Switch 3

Mission: "Clear the path with some fireballs!"

Location: In front of the Mario Kart banner at the entrance to the snow area, between two cliffs

Snow P Switch 4

Mission: "Race through the empty stands to the goal!"

Location: Above the finish line at DK Pass, in the stands where the crowd is during a Grand Prix

Snow P Switch 5

Mission: "Drop into the Shy Guy snowboarding competition!"

Location: On the east side of DK Pass behind some cliffs

Snow P Switch 6

Mission: "Collect blue coins along the Snow Pokeys!"

Location: In the mountain lodge area northwest of DK Pass, just off the path

Snow P Switch 7

Mission: "Tackle the chilly course on the lake!"

Location: At the south end of the lake at the entrance to the snow area, on top of a rock

Snow P Switch 8

Mission: "C-c-c-collect the blue coins at DK Pass!"

Location: On top of the first elevated platform by the DK Pass finish line

Snow P Switch 9

Mission: "Prove yourself in a SPECIAL test of skill #5"

Location: On top of the second elevated platform by the DK Pass finish line

Snow P Switch 10

Mission: "Watch for the snowball hazards ahead!"

Location: At the bottom of the slope leading to the Vanilla Lake tribute (marked by multicoloured walls)

Snow P Switch 11

Mission: "Race around a tribute to Vanilla Lake!"

Location: On the east side of the Vanilla Lake tribute (marked by multicoloured walls)

Snow P Switch 12

Mission: "Gather blue coins while penguins put on a parade!"

Location: Just ahead of the above P Switch, off the racecourse

Snow P Switch 13

Mission: "Mind the wind on the way to the goal!"

Location: Southwest of Sky-High Sundae, in the mountain area, on the edge of a cliff

Snow P Switch 14

Mission: "Hurry to the frozen peak!"

Location: Do the above P Switch, and this will be on the snowy plateau at the end

Snow P Switch 15

Mission: "Perform a bold escape through the ice-cream ravine!"

Location: Right by a small waffle ramp on the course, in front of a pink ice cream wall

Snow Switch 16

Mission: "Time your mushroom to bust through to the goal!"

Location: Follow the yellow path at the intersection on the course, head past a ? panel, and find the Switch at the top of the ramp

Snow P Switch 17

Mission: "Put the pedal to the metal! Go, go, go!"

Location: Just to the right of the entrance to the observatorium

Snow P Switch 18

Mission: "Soar high above the slopes!"

Location: At the start of Starview Peak, drop down the front part of the course to land on a snowy platform where the P Switch is.

Snow P Switch 19

Mission: "Brave the unfinished shortcut!"

Location: Follow the icy paths south of Starview Peak to find this P Switch in the snow on a curved path.

Tips: You'll probably fail this one a lot as it requires you to Jump Charge, Wall Ride, then jump safely over a huge gap, land on a thin path, and charge/wallride again. Our tip is to use a light character and vehicle for a little extra height when jumping.

Snow P Switch 20

Mission: "Boost through a rugged cross-country route!"

Location: On the snowy path just below Starview Peak to the southeast.

Snow P Switch 21

Mission: "Race against the icy avian assault!"

Location: On the snowy section right after completing P Switch 19, it's next to some halfpipes.

