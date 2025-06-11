For this Mario Kart World P Switch guide, we'll be taking a trip to the Snow Region, and breaking down all the challenges in Starview Peak, Sky-High Sundae and DK Pass.
You'll find a detailed map for each circuit and its surrounding area below, followed by a list of P Switches, their challenges, and where precisely you'll find them.
Note: We're in the progress of getting all P Switches in the various areas, including the Snow Region, which means we'll be updating this guide frequently in the coming days. As such, this guide is a work-in-progress.
Snow Region P Switch Map
Here's a map of the snow region, where the courses DK Pass, Starview Peak, and Sky-High Sundae reside. This also covers the icy waters surrounding the area, the ski slopes, and all the snowy mountains and lakes in-between. We've numbered all the P Switches on the map in accordance with the numbers in the list below. Don't forget, we'll be updating this map as we get more Switches.
All Snow Region P Switches
Snow P Switch 1
Mission: "Grab blue coins as snowballs descend the slopes!"
Location: At the bottom of the slalom slopes just north of the DK Pass course on the map
Snow P Switch 2
Mission: "Grab the blue coins between Frost Piranha attacks!"
Location: Just in front of the Mario Kart sign at the entrance of the snowy area
Snow P Switch 3
Mission: "Clear the path with some fireballs!"
Location: In front of the Mario Kart banner at the entrance to the snow area, between two cliffs
Snow P Switch 4
Mission: "Race through the empty stands to the goal!"
Location: Above the finish line at DK Pass, in the stands where the crowd is during a Grand Prix
Snow P Switch 5
Mission: "Drop into the Shy Guy snowboarding competition!"
Location: On the east side of DK Pass behind some cliffs
Snow P Switch 6
Mission: "Collect blue coins along the Snow Pokeys!"
Location: In the mountain lodge area northwest of DK Pass, just off the path
Snow P Switch 7
Mission: "Tackle the chilly course on the lake!"
Location: At the south end of the lake at the entrance to the snow area, on top of a rock
Snow P Switch 8
Mission: "C-c-c-collect the blue coins at DK Pass!"
Location: On top of the first elevated platform by the DK Pass finish line
Snow P Switch 9
Mission: "Prove yourself in a SPECIAL test of skill #5"
Location: On top of the second elevated platform by the DK Pass finish line
Snow P Switch 10
Mission: "Watch for the snowball hazards ahead!"
Location: At the bottom of the slope leading to the Vanilla Lake tribute (marked by multicoloured walls)
Snow P Switch 11
Mission: "Race around a tribute to Vanilla Lake!"
Location: On the east side of the Vanilla Lake tribute (marked by multicoloured walls)
Snow P Switch 12
Mission: "Gather blue coins while penguins put on a parade!"
Location: Just ahead of the above P Switch, off the racecourse
Snow P Switch 13
Mission: "Mind the wind on the way to the goal!"
Location: Southwest of Sky-High Sundae, in the mountain area, on the edge of a cliff
Snow P Switch 14
Mission: "Hurry to the frozen peak!"
Location: Do the above P Switch, and this will be on the snowy plateau at the end
Snow P Switch 15
Mission: "Perform a bold escape through the ice-cream ravine!"
Location: Right by a small waffle ramp on the course, in front of a pink ice cream wall
Snow Switch 16
Mission: "Time your mushroom to bust through to the goal!"
Location: Follow the yellow path at the intersection on the course, head past a ? panel, and find the Switch at the top of the ramp
Snow P Switch 17
Mission: "Put the pedal to the metal! Go, go, go!"
Location: Just to the right of the entrance to the observatorium
Snow P Switch 18
Mission: "Soar high above the slopes!"
Location: At the start of Starview Peak, drop down the front part of the course to land on a snowy platform where the P Switch is.
Snow P Switch 19
Mission: "Brave the unfinished shortcut!"
Location: Follow the icy paths south of Starview Peak to find this P Switch in the snow on a curved path.
Tips: You'll probably fail this one a lot as it requires you to Jump Charge, Wall Ride, then jump safely over a huge gap, land on a thin path, and charge/wallride again. Our tip is to use a light character and vehicle for a little extra height when jumping.
Snow P Switch 20
Mission: "Boost through a rugged cross-country route!"
Location: On the snowy path just below Starview Peak to the southeast.
Snow P Switch 21
Mission: "Race against the icy avian assault!"
Location: On the snowy section right after completing P Switch 19, it's next to some halfpipes.
We'll be keeping an eye out for more P Switches in the Snow region and will be adding them to this guide as soon as we can. Watch this space!
