With Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, players are sure to be busy getting to grips with the wonderfully remastered campaign, as well as the all-new Magolor's Epilogue: The Interdimensional Traveller content.

Magolor's Epilogue sees you take control of Magolor across four stages packed full of enemies and boss battles and, in order to succeed, our little alien friend has got a surprisingly expansive set of skills to keep him out of harm's way as he racks up big combos. Remember you'll need big combos if you want to unlock the epilogue's secret stage!

As you play through the epilogue you'll collect magic points that can then be fed into your various skills in order to rank them up and max them out, making Magolor an unstoppable force as he blasts his way to victory. You'll begin the adventure with just a very weak shooting attack and miserly floating abilities, however, as you continue more and more of your skills will be revealed.

So, let's take a look at all of the skills you can look forward to employing against your enemies across Magolor's quest.

Kirby's Return To Dream Land Deluxe: Magolor's Epilogue - All Magolor Skills

Magic Sphere

Magolor's default magic attack shoots a ball of energy directly in front of him. This can be upgraded through nine levels in total, giving you access to quicker chains of attack that travel further, as well as charged variants including a super powerful revolution flame attack.

Upward Magic Sphere

A vertical variation on the vanilla Magic Sphere that's extremely useful for taking out airborne threats, this attack follows much the same upgrade path as its horizontal sibling, although it only has a total of six levels before maxing out.

Levitation

Magolor starts out with a very limited amount of levitation ability, however, upgrade this through a total of six levels and you'll be able to stay in the air for absolutely ages!

Health

Not particularly exciting, for sure, but still very important! Magolor's health can be upgraded through nine levels, giving you a double gauge worth of energy, which you may need by the time you step into battle against the epilogue's final boss encounter.

Magic Barrier

Your defensive capabilities can be upgraded through three levels, starting out with a weak block activated by holding in the 'L' or 'R' button. Level 2 sees you gain a magic shield that deflects attacks, and the third tier gives you an automatic magic counter to attack back at foes.

Trickery

Trickery is probably the most important skill to upgrade if you want to rack up big scores. This one incorporates extending your combo times with food items appearing when you defeat foes, quicker movement speed and a period of invincibility after taking damage. You'll also earn more magic energy as you rank up here, meaning you can use Magolor's powerful cannon attack more often.

Magic Bomb

Holding up then down and pressing 'B' sees Magolor drop magic bombs once this ability has been unlocked. Upgrade this useful skill through a total of six levels in order to add more bombs per attack and, eventually, net yourself super powerful explosions in the form of Mighty Magic Bombs!

Magolor Surge

Hold forward and hit the 'B' button to have Magolor perform a dash move that surges through any enemies who get in your way. There are, once again, six levels to this move in total that add multiple surges in a row as well as a charged surge attack that can be activated by holding 'A' during a surge.

Magolor Cannon

Build up your magic energy gauge by defeating foes and collecting magic in order to then unleash this huge cannon blast by pressing the 'X' button. Magolor's cannon is upgradeable through three levels, each one making it even more devastating.

Deadly Needles

Pushing down, then up and holding 'B' will see Magolor raise magic-powered needles out of the floor on both sides in order to halt the attacks of any foes approaching him. Upgrade this skill through six levels in order to reduce the charge time as well as add more and bigger needles to the attack.

Dimensional Vanish

Dimensional vanish, performed by pressing 'L' or 'R' in midair, allows Magolor to pass through special pink barriers dotted around areas. It's also a great way to avoid damage if you're quick enough to use it and, once levelled up to its maximum third level you'll also damage any nearby enemies when you reappear. Tidy!

Black Hole

Activated by pressing up and then 'X', this attack pulls enemies and special blocks into its centre and can be upgraded through three levels resulting in a huge vortex from which very few enemies will escape!

Having fun with Kirby's Return to Dream Land? Let us know in the comments below!