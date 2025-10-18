Pokémon Legends: Z-A is unlike any Pokémon game before it; yes, it may take cues from Legends: Arceus and the countless number of turn-based titles preceding, but it's combat-heavy focus and story structure change up the usual formula.

So, does that mean it takes longer to beat that other Pokémon games? We'll answer that question right here, along with how long it takes to fill out that all-important Pokédex...

How many hours will it take to beat Pokémon Legends: Z-A?

If you're simply looking to roll credits on Legends: Z-A and be done with it, then you can probably expect to power through the game in around 25-30 hours. This partially depends on skill, time spent in battle, and catching your ideal perfect team, but this should be around where you'll sit for a normal playthrough.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

If you want to go for the post game story, however, throw an extra 10 hours on top of that, as you'll need to train your 'mons and defeat some extremely tough opponents.

How long does it take to complete the Pokédex?

Like playtime, this one is going to depend a little bit on luck and time spent hunting down specific Pokémon.

Given that you may need to wait for certain Alpha Pokémon to spawn (if you don't want to trade to evolve some of your 'mons), then we reckon filling out the Pokédex will probably take around 45 hours. It's a smallish dex at around 230 Pokémon, so it's not too tough!

Need help finding them all, though? Have a look at our complete Lumiose City Pokédex.

What about 100%-ing the game?

If completing the Pokédex isn't enough, and you want to complete every Side Quest and do everything you can in the post game, then you're probably looking upwards of 50-60 hours.

Hey, don't blame us! You wanted to beat everything the game has to offer!

Ready for a big journey? Need a helping hand? We can guide you with our full Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub, where we have all the tips and tricks you'll need during your stay.