If you've played Disney Dreamlight Valley, you'll have seen the sneaky appearance of a tiny plastic space ranger that may have perplexed you. After all, Buzz, Woody, and pals aren't actually in the game yet — but they appear on the title splash screen and in the opening cinematic! Surely the Toy Story gang can't be that far off?

The Toy Story realm was shown off a month ago

When is the Toy Story update in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

One thing we know for certain is that it's set to come out late fall, which means that it'll be added to Dreamlight Valley some time before mid-December, which is the start of winter.

If we had to guess a date, we would place our bets on November 28 or 29th, which is one week after the current Villains Star Path ends on the 21st November. The Star Paths usually give players an extra week to spend their remaining themed currency, which leads us to believe that the Toy Story update will land around then, alongside a new Star Path.

What is in the Toy Story update in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

From Gameloft's updates so far, here's what we know will be included:

A Toy Story realm set in Bonnie's room from Toy Story 3

New characters, including Buzz and Woody

New clothing themed around Toy Story

"More surprises" — which could include new dishes, new quests, new furniture, and new music

How do I get to the Toy Story realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

You'll be able to access the Toy Story realm from the castle in the north of Dreamlight Valley, where each realm has its own door. Some realms require Dreamlight to access, and this is likely to be the case for Toy Story's realm, too.

The Dreamlight Valley team at Gameloft described this update to True Achievements as "considerably bigger than Scar’s Kingdom", which added a new area to the Valley called Sunlit Plateau.

What is the next update after Toy Story for Disney Dreamlight Valley?

We don't know yet! The next free updates are not due until 2023, so we won't find out more until at least December, when we might get a preview of what's coming up.

It's possible to speculate based on what we've seen so far, which is a mix of older and newer franchises, as well as side characters and villains like Ursula, Scar, Maui, and Kristoff. We've also seen some characters like Belle in official art, so we can definitely say they'll be coming to the game. Here are our educated guesses on what could be next:

Beauty and the Beast Belle is in the title screen

Pocahontas

The raccoons in the Forest of Valor look a lot like Meeko

More Tangled Mother Gothel is already in the game There are a lot of celestial motifs in the furniture, which match the theming of Tangled

More Lion King Simba, Timon, and Pumbaa feature in a trailer

Incredibles We've already seen some Incredibles clothing from the Pixar Star Fest



But honestly, it's anyone's guess at this point. Personally, we'd love to see some Hunchback of Notre Dame, if only so we can visit a realm that's basically 15th century France.

Hopefully, we've managed to answer some of the burning questions you have about the Toy Story update for Disney Dreamlight Valley. Let us know if you have further questions in the comments below!