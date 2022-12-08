As part of Disney Dreamlight Valley's festive update, five new fish have been added to the collection — although they're really just existing fish with hats on. But how do you catch them? Here's everything you need to know.

How to catch the Festive Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Currently, you can't catch the Festive Fish. You don't just have bad luck! They're not in the game yet, much like the Coffee Bean and the Gifts that you can also find in the collection. However, we do know where to catch all of these fish, so if you want practice on getting them so you're ready when the time comes, look below!

Festive Anglerfish

The Anglerfish is found in the Forgotten Lands in the North-West of the map. It is only found in the gold rippling fishing spots.

Festive Fugu

Fugu is one of the hardest fish in the game to catch! You'll need to run down to Dazzle Beach while it's raining and fish in the gold rippling fishing spots.

Festive Bass

Bass are common and easy to find in the Peaceful Meadow, Forest of Valor, Sunlit Plateau, and Frosted Heights. You can fish in the white rippling fishing spots, or outside the spots, for a chance to catch bass.

Festive Salmon

Salmon can be found in Sunlit Plateau and Frosted Heights, in the white rippling fishing spots.

Festive Squid

You can catch Squid in the Glade of Trust and the Forgotten Lands, in blue rippling fishing spots.

We'll update this guide when the Festive Fish are finally added to the game!

