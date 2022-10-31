Five-star recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley are somewhat hard to come across, and hard to make, too — they require five ingredients each, and you'll have to be certain of what the recipe is to make sure you don't waste all those hard-earned ingredients.

There are a fair few quests that ask for five-star recipes, as well as Dreamlight tasks and friendship gifts, so it's handy to know what your options are.

Oh, and if it's a guide to all recipes you're looking for, here's our full list:

Here's our list of every five-star recipe in the game so far, so you can decide which one is easiest for you to make.

All Five-Star Recipes

You can click any of the column headings below to sort by things like name, sell price, type, or energy restoration.

Recipe name Ingredients Type Sell price Energy restoration Arendellian Pickled Herring 1 Herring

1 Lemon

1 Onion

1 Garlic

1 Spice Appetizer 556 2102 Large Seafood Platter 4 Seafood

1 Lemon Appetizer 340 1810 Potato Leek Soup 1 Leek

1 Potato

1 Milk

1 Onion

1 Garlic Appetizer 1400 1984 Fish Creole 1 Fish

1 Tomato

1 Vegetable

1 Rice

1 Garlic Entrée 280 822 Greek Pizza 1 Wheat

1 Cheese

1 Tomato

1 Onion

1 Spice Entrée 630 1152 Gumbo 1 Shrimp

1 Tomato

1 Onion

1 Chili Pepper

1 Okra Entrée 1000 2226 Lancetfish Paella 1 Lancetfish

1 Tomato

1 Rice

1 Shrimp

1 Seafood Entrée 1700 4550 Lobster Roll 1 Lobster

1 Wheat

1 Lemon

1 Butter

1 Garlic Entrée 1900 4928 Mediterranean Salad 1 Cucumber

1 Tomato

1 Onion

1 Lettuce

1 Spice Entrée 605 976 Mushu's Congee 1 Rice

1 Egg

1 Mushroom

1 Garlic

1 Ginger Entrée 753 1658 Ranch Salad 1 Lettuce

1 Corn

1 Tomato

1 Bell Pepper

1 Onion Entrée 396 714 Ratatouille 1 Tomato

1 Onion

1 Eggplant

1 Zucchini

1 Spice Entrée 914 1572 Teriyaki Salmon 1 Salmon

1 Rice

1 Ginger

1 Soya

1 Sugarcane Entrée 637 1726 Tuna Burger 1 Tuna

1 Wheat

1 Onion

1 Lemon

1 Vegetable Entrée 491 1922 Vegetarian Pizza 2 Vegetable

1 Wheat

1 Cheese

1 Tomato Entrée 350 754 Stone Soup (quest only) 3 Craggy Rock (quest only)

1 Oregano

1 Basil N/A N/A N/A Aurora's Cake 1 Sugarcane

1 Wheat

1 Egg

1 Milk

1 Raspberry Dessert 786 2030 Banana Split 1 Sugarcane

1 Milk

1 Banana

1 Slush Ice

1 Sweet Dessert 714 2074 Birthday Cake 1 Sugarcane

1 Egg

1 Butter

1 Wheat

1 Cocoa Bean Dessert 749 2310 Pastry Cream and Fruits 1 Milk

1 Sugarcane

3 Fruit Dessert 497 2332 Wedding Cake 1 Vanilla

1 Sugarcane

1 Butter

1 Wheat

1 Egg Dessert 785 1680

Hopefully that helps you out with your Disney Dreamlight Valley quests! Let us know if there's anything else you want to know about, and check back when there are updates to the game to learn about the new recipes!

