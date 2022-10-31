Five-star recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley are somewhat hard to come across, and hard to make, too — they require five ingredients each, and you'll have to be certain of what the recipe is to make sure you don't waste all those hard-earned ingredients.
There are a fair few quests that ask for five-star recipes, as well as Dreamlight tasks and friendship gifts, so it's handy to know what your options are.
Oh, and if it's a guide to all recipes you're looking for, here's our full list:
Here's our list of every five-star recipe in the game so far, so you can decide which one is easiest for you to make.
All Five-Star Recipes
You can click any of the column headings below to sort by things like name, sell price, type, or energy restoration.
|Recipe name
|Ingredients
|Type
|Sell price
|Energy restoration
|Arendellian Pickled Herring
|1 Herring
1 Lemon
1 Onion
1 Garlic
1 Spice
|Appetizer
|556
|2102
|Large Seafood Platter
|4 Seafood
1 Lemon
|Appetizer
|340
|1810
|Potato Leek Soup
|1 Leek
1 Potato
1 Milk
1 Onion
1 Garlic
|Appetizer
|1400
|1984
|Fish Creole
|1 Fish
1 Tomato
1 Vegetable
1 Rice
1 Garlic
|Entrée
|280
|822
|Greek Pizza
|1 Wheat
1 Cheese
1 Tomato
1 Onion
1 Spice
|Entrée
|630
|1152
|Gumbo
|1 Shrimp
1 Tomato
1 Onion
1 Chili Pepper
1 Okra
|Entrée
|1000
|2226
|Lancetfish Paella
|1 Lancetfish
1 Tomato
1 Rice
1 Shrimp
1 Seafood
|Entrée
|1700
|4550
|Lobster Roll
|1 Lobster
1 Wheat
1 Lemon
1 Butter
1 Garlic
|Entrée
|1900
|4928
|Mediterranean Salad
|1 Cucumber
1 Tomato
1 Onion
1 Lettuce
1 Spice
|Entrée
|605
|976
|Mushu's Congee
|1 Rice
1 Egg
1 Mushroom
1 Garlic
1 Ginger
|Entrée
|753
|1658
|Ranch Salad
|1 Lettuce
1 Corn
1 Tomato
1 Bell Pepper
1 Onion
|Entrée
|396
|714
|Ratatouille
|1 Tomato
1 Onion
1 Eggplant
1 Zucchini
1 Spice
|Entrée
|914
|1572
|Teriyaki Salmon
|1 Salmon
1 Rice
1 Ginger
1 Soya
1 Sugarcane
|Entrée
|637
|1726
|Tuna Burger
|1 Tuna
1 Wheat
1 Onion
1 Lemon
1 Vegetable
|Entrée
|491
|1922
|Vegetarian Pizza
|2 Vegetable
1 Wheat
1 Cheese
1 Tomato
|Entrée
|350
|754
|Stone Soup (quest only)
|3 Craggy Rock (quest only)
1 Oregano
1 Basil
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Aurora's Cake
|1 Sugarcane
1 Wheat
1 Egg
1 Milk
1 Raspberry
|Dessert
|786
|2030
|Banana Split
|1 Sugarcane
1 Milk
1 Banana
1 Slush Ice
1 Sweet
|Dessert
|714
|2074
|Birthday Cake
|1 Sugarcane
1 Egg
1 Butter
1 Wheat
1 Cocoa Bean
|Dessert
|749
|2310
|Pastry Cream and Fruits
|1 Milk
1 Sugarcane
3 Fruit
|Dessert
|497
|2332
|Wedding Cake
|1 Vanilla
1 Sugarcane
1 Butter
1 Wheat
1 Egg
|Dessert
|785
|1680
Hopefully that helps you out with your Disney Dreamlight Valley quests! Let us know if there's anything else you want to know about, and check back when there are updates to the game to learn about the new recipes!
