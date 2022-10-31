Disney Dreamlight Valley: All Five Star Recipes 1
Image: Kate Gray / Nintendo Life

Five-star recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley are somewhat hard to come across, and hard to make, too — they require five ingredients each, and you'll have to be certain of what the recipe is to make sure you don't waste all those hard-earned ingredients.

There are a fair few quests that ask for five-star recipes, as well as Dreamlight tasks and friendship gifts, so it's handy to know what your options are.

Oh, and if it's a guide to all recipes you're looking for, here's our full list:

Here's our list of every five-star recipe in the game so far, so you can decide which one is easiest for you to make.

All Five-Star Recipes

You can click any of the column headings below to sort by things like name, sell price, type, or energy restoration.

Recipe name Ingredients Type Sell price Energy restoration
Arendellian Pickled Herring 1 Herring
1 Lemon
1 Onion
1 Garlic
1 Spice		 Appetizer 556 2102
Large Seafood Platter 4 Seafood
1 Lemon		 Appetizer 340 1810
Potato Leek Soup 1 Leek
1 Potato
1 Milk
1 Onion
1 Garlic		 Appetizer 1400 1984
Fish Creole 1 Fish
1 Tomato
1 Vegetable
1 Rice
1 Garlic		 Entrée 280 822
Greek Pizza 1 Wheat
1 Cheese
1 Tomato
1 Onion
1 Spice		 Entrée 630 1152
Gumbo 1 Shrimp
1 Tomato
1 Onion
1 Chili Pepper
1 Okra		 Entrée 1000 2226
Lancetfish Paella 1 Lancetfish
1 Tomato
1 Rice
1 Shrimp
1 Seafood		 Entrée 1700 4550
Lobster Roll 1 Lobster
1 Wheat
1 Lemon
1 Butter
1 Garlic		 Entrée 1900 4928
Mediterranean Salad 1 Cucumber
1 Tomato
1 Onion
1 Lettuce
1 Spice		 Entrée 605 976
Mushu's Congee 1 Rice
1 Egg
1 Mushroom
1 Garlic
1 Ginger		 Entrée 753 1658
Ranch Salad 1 Lettuce
1 Corn
1 Tomato
1 Bell Pepper
1 Onion		 Entrée 396 714
Ratatouille 1 Tomato
1 Onion
1 Eggplant
1 Zucchini
1 Spice		 Entrée 914 1572
Teriyaki Salmon 1 Salmon
1 Rice
1 Ginger
1 Soya
1 Sugarcane		 Entrée 637 1726
Tuna Burger 1 Tuna
1 Wheat
1 Onion
1 Lemon
1 Vegetable		 Entrée 491 1922
Vegetarian Pizza 2 Vegetable
1 Wheat
1 Cheese
1 Tomato		 Entrée 350 754
Stone Soup (quest only) 3 Craggy Rock (quest only)
1 Oregano
1 Basil		 N/A N/A N/A
Aurora's Cake 1 Sugarcane
1 Wheat
1 Egg
1 Milk
1 Raspberry		 Dessert 786 2030
Banana Split 1 Sugarcane
1 Milk
1 Banana
1 Slush Ice
1 Sweet		 Dessert 714 2074
Birthday Cake 1 Sugarcane
1 Egg
1 Butter
1 Wheat
1 Cocoa Bean		 Dessert 749 2310
Pastry Cream and Fruits 1 Milk
1 Sugarcane
3 Fruit		 Dessert 497 2332
Wedding Cake 1 Vanilla
1 Sugarcane
1 Butter
1 Wheat
1 Egg		 Dessert 785 1680

Hopefully that helps you out with your Disney Dreamlight Valley quests! Let us know if there's anything else you want to know about, and check back when there are updates to the game to learn about the new recipes!

