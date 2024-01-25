It's been well over two decades since Ace Attorney was unleashed upon the world (in Japan, at least — the English version wouldn't come out until 2005, so you're not quite as old as this news makes you feel). Ten-ish games later, the series has spawned an anime, a movie, a musical, and legions of Edgeworth-hungry fans.

In honour of everyone's favourite scrappy lawyer, Phoenix Wright, having existed for two decades, we asked you lovely readers, "What's the best Ace Attorney Game?" With your votes, we've put together this list to settle the matter once and for all.

Do you like the classics, such as the original trilogy? Perhaps you're a purist, and you think it doesn't get better than the first game? Are you more of a fan of the updated graphics of the 3DS games in the Apollo trilogy, like Spirit of Justice and Dual Destinies? A convert to The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles after that pair finally made it to the West on Switch? Or maybe, do you buck convention, preferring the spin-offs like Investigations and Professor Layton vs Phoenix Wright? (And, of course, there's the secret answer: that Ghost Trick, by the same director, Shu Takumi, is the best Ace Attorney game...)

Remember: the order below is updated in real-time according to each game's corresponding User Rating in the Nintendo Life game database. Even as you read this, it's entirely possible to influence the ranking below. If you haven't rated your favourites yet, simply click the 'star' of the game you wish to rate below and assign a score right now.

Ready? The court is now in session...