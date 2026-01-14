Animal Crossing: New Horizons LEGO Collaboration
Image: Nintendo

LEGO and Animal Crossing have teamed up in real life thanks to a bunch of lovely builds, so it was only a matter of time before the bricks made their way into Animal Crossing: New Horizons, right?

As of the 3.0 update, you'll have access to a suite of LEGO-themed furniture and clothes. We've got a list of every single item you can buy in this new collection, as well as how to unlock and purchase them all.

All LEGO Items List - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There are 20 LEGO-themed items for you to adorn your home in in the Animal Crossing 2026 update. These range from items of furniture, clothes, and flooring and wallpaper.

It'll take you four days to buy everything (given that it all needs to be shipped to you, of course). In the meantime, if you want to see what's on offer and how many Bells to save up, here's a complete list of all the items you can buy:

Item Item Name Price
LEGO arcade game
 LEGO arcade game 3,500 Bells
LEGO bed
 LEGO bed 2,800 Bells
LEGO DIY workbench
 LEGO DIY workbench 2,200 Bells
LEGO fireplace
 LEGO fireplace 5,000 Bells
LEGO partition
 LEGO partition 1,200 Bells
LEGO plum blossom
 LEGO plum blossom 2,500 Bells
LEGO sofa
 LEGO sofa 1,800 Bells
LEGO table
 LEGO table 2,500 Bells
LEGO brick tee
 LEGO brick tee 2,000 Bells
LEGO logo tee
 LEGO logo tee 2,000 Bells
LEGO minifigure tee
 LEGO minifigure tee 2,000 Bells
Chic LEGO wall
 Chic LEGO wall 3,000 Bells
Colorful LEGO wall
 Colorful LEGO wall 3,000 Bells
Cute LEGO wall
 Cute LEGO wall 3,000 Bells
Modern LEGO wall
 Modern LEGO wall 3,000 Bells
Chic LEGO flooring
 Chic LEGO flooring 3,000 Bells
Colorful LEGO flooring
 Colorful LEGO flooring 3,000 Bells
Cute LEGO flooring
 Cute LEGO flooring 3,000 Bells
Modern LEGO flooring
 Modern LEGO flooring 3,000 Bells
LEGO space logo rug
 LEGO space logo rug 1,500 Bells

How to unlock the LEGO items

Nook Shopping
Image: Nintendo Life

The LEGO Items are available to buy from the ABD terminal inside Resident Services or via the Nook Shopping App (if you've unlocked it). You can find them in the 'Special Goods' section under the 'Promotion' tab.

We could buy these as soon as we loaded up our game, but we have a five-star island, so we don't know whether they're ready to buy straight away for everyone.

As with other Nook Shopping items, you can only order five in a single day and you have to wait a day for them to be mailed to you.

Build a LEGO paradise in your own AC:NH home! What a dream. If you're looking for more guides on Animal Crossing: New Horizons, check out our full walkthrough hub for everything including the base game, Happy Home Paradise, and the 3.0 update.