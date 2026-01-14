LEGO and Animal Crossing have teamed up in real life thanks to a bunch of lovely builds, so it was only a matter of time before the bricks made their way into Animal Crossing: New Horizons, right?

As of the 3.0 update, you'll have access to a suite of LEGO-themed furniture and clothes. We've got a list of every single item you can buy in this new collection, as well as how to unlock and purchase them all.

All LEGO Items List - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There are 20 LEGO-themed items for you to adorn your home in in the Animal Crossing 2026 update. These range from items of furniture, clothes, and flooring and wallpaper.

It'll take you four days to buy everything (given that it all needs to be shipped to you, of course). In the meantime, if you want to see what's on offer and how many Bells to save up, here's a complete list of all the items you can buy:

Item Item Name Price LEGO arcade game 3,500 Bells LEGO bed 2,800 Bells LEGO DIY workbench 2,200 Bells LEGO fireplace 5,000 Bells LEGO partition 1,200 Bells LEGO plum blossom 2,500 Bells LEGO sofa 1,800 Bells LEGO table 2,500 Bells LEGO brick tee 2,000 Bells LEGO logo tee 2,000 Bells LEGO minifigure tee 2,000 Bells Chic LEGO wall 3,000 Bells Colorful LEGO wall 3,000 Bells Cute LEGO wall 3,000 Bells Modern LEGO wall 3,000 Bells Chic LEGO flooring 3,000 Bells Colorful LEGO flooring 3,000 Bells Cute LEGO flooring 3,000 Bells Modern LEGO flooring 3,000 Bells LEGO space logo rug 1,500 Bells

How to unlock the LEGO items

The LEGO Items are available to buy from the ABD terminal inside Resident Services or via the Nook Shopping App (if you've unlocked it). You can find them in the 'Special Goods' section under the 'Promotion' tab.

We could buy these as soon as we loaded up our game, but we have a five-star island, so we don't know whether they're ready to buy straight away for everyone.

As with other Nook Shopping items, you can only order five in a single day and you have to wait a day for them to be mailed to you.

Build a LEGO paradise in your own AC:NH home! What a dream. If you're looking for more guides on Animal Crossing: New Horizons, check out our full walkthrough hub for everything including the base game, Happy Home Paradise, and the 3.0 update.