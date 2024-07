Luigi's Mansion 2 HD is out now, offering fans of the original a new way to experience the game with cleaner visuals, better controls, and strong use of the Switch's motion controls and HD rumble.

The wonderful PJ O'Reilly took the game for a spin for our official review and came away feeling pretty impressed, awarding it a score of 8/10 and praising it as "the best way to play the game as of 2024". Now, we want to hear from you fine people. What did you think of Luigi's Mansion 2 HD?