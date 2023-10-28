At one end of the Pokémon character design spectrum, you have some of the cutest little guys to have ever graced our screens. On the other, you have pure, unapologetic nightmare fuel. As we approach Halloween, it seems only fitting that we take a look at the latter, right?

Okay, perhaps delving into the complete horrors of the Pokédex would be stretching things too far (and we have already considered which 'mon would be the tastiest in the past if you're really after some horror), but spookiest... now that's another question entirely. These guys are not necessarily the most terrifying to look at (you won't find any Guzzlord, Mawile, or Machamp in his black little pants here) nor are they the ones with objectively the most worrying abilities (sorry, Mr. Mime. And yep, you too, Malamar), no. These are just the spookiest out there — those who embody all things Halloween making them, yes, pretty scary, but also a little cute.

We have compiled 13 — to keep the scares coming, of course — of the spookiest Pokémon and have given them a spooky rating out of 10 for accompaniment. Our scores are based on objective sets of hard data including how much we want to hug it and how much it has the potential to keep us up at night. Proper scientific stuff, of course.

There are many, many more 'mon that are fitting for the season, so have a look through our ranking and then take to the comments to let us know of any that we might have missed.

Ready for some scares? Let's tip-toe in.

13. Zubat

Debut: Pokémon Red & Blue

Zubat is by no means the scariest Pokémon out there (even if walking through a cave without a Repel active can be a pretty heart-pounding experience) but we wouldn't be able to discuss the spookiest 'mon without throwing this little guy in there. It's Halloween, so there has to be bats. It just makes sense!

Spooky rating: 4/10

12. Greavard

Debut: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Yes, Greavard is not actually all that scary (just look at that happy little face) but by name alone, this pretty pup is one of Pokémon's spookiest. If we really want to make things scarier, let's imagine him as pictured in Scarlet & Violet's buffering game engine, ooOoOoooOo.

Spooky rating: 4/10

11. Sableye



Debut: Pokémon Ruby & Sapphire

Some of the spookiest creatures could be identified by silhouette alone — bats, spiders, snakes — but Sableye is one of those that only gets worse with added detail. It is low-key adorable, but those are diamonds in its eyes, and the unwanted throwback to Coraline (the 2002 novela or the 2009 movie — you're pick) is enough to warrant a mention on this list.

Spooky rating: 6/10

10. Murkrow



Debut: Pokémon Gold & Silver

Say what you like, crows are spooky. The fact that Murkrow looks like somebody who had forgotten that the Halloween party was fancy dress until they were five minutes away from leaving the house only adds to it. We love a slap-dash outfit, and the last-minute witch's nose and hat make this design the queen of them all.

Spooky rating: 6/10

9. Chandelure



Debut: Pokémon Black & White

Chandelure has the spooky season look pretty much nailed. It's not particularly cuddly, nor is it particularly scary, but it is said to burn its opponent's spirits and leave the bodies behind, so you'd probably think twice before toasting your marshmallows on it.

Spooky rating: 7/10

8. Gengar



Debut: Pokémon Red & Blue

You think of spooky Pokémon and Gengar has to be up there, right? Surely this is the OG of them all, the benchmark that all other catchable spookémon should strive to be. Is its evolution, Haunter, objectively scarier? Yes. But there's also a level of cuddleability that Gengar brings to the spooky race which can't be overlooked.

Spooky rating: 7/10

7. Gourgeist



Debut: Pokémon X & Y

Speaking of cuddleability, this is probably the final entry in the list where we leave the cute-but-spooky realm of Pokémon design and enter the 'yep, that's spooky, please get it away from me' side. Gourgeist is all things Halloween-y embodied in a single Pokémon. You have the pumpkin (which its previous form, Pumpkaboo, brings in droves) and the spooky locks to match, *chef's kiss*.

The Pokémon Y Pokédex entry was always going to up the spooky rating here: "It enwraps its prey in its hairlike arms. It sings joyfully as it observes the suffering of its prey." Yep, it belongs on the list...

Spooky rating: 7.5/10

6. Phantump



Debut: Pokémon X & Y

Kalos really dished out some spooky plants, didn't it? Phantump does bring a certain "we have Hollow Knight at home" energy, but that doesn't make this little Grass/Ghost Type any less spooky. Things get really creepy (treepy) with its evolution, Trevenant, but the ghostly body and wooden-head combo gives off an undoubtedly spooky vibe.

Oh, and let's not forget this Pokémon is literally a tree stump possessed by the spirit of a lost child.

Spooky rating: 7.5/10

5. Banette



Debut: Pokémon Ruby & Sapphire

So the spooky iconography might not be fully on display with Banette, (even though the zipper mouth is undeniably freaky), but canonically being a discarded doll who has gained life from pure grudge energy, that is some top-tier spooky stuff in our books. Don't let it play with toys or puppets.

Spooky rating: 8/10

4. Cofagrigus



Debut: Pokémon Black & White

Now we enter the pure nightmare fuel section. We originally had Yamask in place of its evolution, but the spooky status of the sarcophagus combined with those pull-your-toes-back-under-the-covers gangly arms made Cofagrigus the more obvious choice. Truly, one of the creepier Pokémon designs out there.

Did you know it could walk on its back and crawl? We certainly didn't.

Spooky rating: 8/10

3. Duskull



Debut: Pokémon Ruby & Sapphire

Duskull is just a sweet little guy, right? Except... that's a skull. And it's a ghost. And that's a particularly spooky way of standing (floating?) if we're honest. Okay, let's just check its Pokédex entry to see if we're being silly...

Duskull can pass through any wall no matter how thick it may be. Once this Pokémon chooses a target, it will doggedly pursue the intended victim until the break of dawn.

Good grief.

Spooky rating: 9/10

2. Palossand

Debut: Pokémon Sun & Moon

"Palossand?", you might be thinking, "That's just a cute little castle dude. What's it doing in amongst these spookies?" To that, we will once again point to Palossand's ever-graphic Pokédex entry from Pokémon Moon and agree to never look at this seaside creation in the same way ever again:

Buried beneath the castle are masses of dried-up bones from those whose vitality it has drained.

...thanks. We'll stay away from the Alolan beaches.

Spooky rating: 9/10

1. Mimikyu



Debut: Pokémon Sun & Moon

Actually, we'll stay away from Alola all together. We tried to find a Pokémon spookier than Mimikyu, we really did, but the fact of the matter is, there isn't one (in our opinion, at least). Not only does this little guy completely embody the absolute spookiest vibes — very much creepy, but in a way that is also rather cute — the mystery surrounding what it actually looks like under that rag is enough to give us the chills every. single. time.

Those crayon-drawn eyes... why do we feel like they are staring directly into our souls..?

Spooky rating: 10/10

There you have it, 13 hand-picked Pokémon that we consider to be the spookiest out there. Which of the above would top your spook list? Are there any more that we have missed? Vote in our poll below and appear like a ghostly apparition in the comments below.

