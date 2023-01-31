We are still a couple of months away from the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie on 7th April 2023, but that means that the publicity can only increase from here. Remember that brief period of trepidation where none of us knew what the movie would look, sound, or even remotely be like? Ah, what sweet bliss. Now, we know all of the above and (to the amazement of many) we are almost 100% on board with it!

The most recent trailer brought with it even more game references as we got an extended look at Mario's fight with Donkey Kong in which the plumber dons a Cat Suit, presumably due to the appearance of a Super Bell. While the ensuing "meow" was enough to send a shiver down our spines, we have to admit that the idea of suits and power-ups appearing throughout the film is a pretty darn cool one.

This got us thinking: what other souped-up suits would we like to see in the movie? The cat is already out of the bag on one of them (and we caught a glimpse of Tanooki Mario too), but there's got to be more out there, right?

Below, some of our writers have thought about this very question and have put down their power-up hopes for you to take a look at. Have a read through our predictions and then take to the comments to let us know which suits and abilities you would like to see on the big screen!

Kate Gray, Staff Writer

I'm tempted to say Kuribo's Shoe, because I would be very entertained by watching Chris Pratt Mario in a big boot for no real reasons, but my real answer is Frog Suit. It's SO CUTE. And I think it would fit in nicely into the story — surely Mario has to swim somewhere at some point? I actually kinda hate Cat Mario, so Frog Suit would make me feel more kindly towards this incarnation of Mario than I currently am!

Alana Hagues, Staff Writer

Keeping the animal theme rolling, please tell me no one's forgotten about the Penguin Suit from New Super Mario Bros. Wii? This thing is like the Ice Flower, letting Mario throw ice balls at enemies, but dressed as a penguin. It also lets him slide on ice and water, but dressed as a penguin!!

I honestly think that, if you're going to have an icy area in the Mario Movie, then you have to let Mario dress up as a penguin. Not for a laugh, either. It's got to be for a reason. And not just because I want to see Mario waddling like a penguin. The suit has only featured in two Mario games (and the Puzzle & Dragons spin-off with Mario), so it's time to get justice for the Penguin Suit by letting it shine in the film.

That the film already features adorable penguins being terrorised by Bowser and co. makes this one a no-brainer.