Mario Movie Suits
We are still a couple of months away from the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie on 7th April 2023, but that means that the publicity can only increase from here. Remember that brief period of trepidation where none of us knew what the movie would look, sound, or even remotely be like? Ah, what sweet bliss. Now, we know all of the above and (to the amazement of many) we are almost 100% on board with it!

The most recent trailer brought with it even more game references as we got an extended look at Mario's fight with Donkey Kong in which the plumber dons a Cat Suit, presumably due to the appearance of a Super Bell. While the ensuing "meow" was enough to send a shiver down our spines, we have to admit that the idea of suits and power-ups appearing throughout the film is a pretty darn cool one.

This got us thinking: what other souped-up suits would we like to see in the movie? The cat is already out of the bag on one of them (and we caught a glimpse of Tanooki Mario too), but there's got to be more out there, right?

Below, some of our writers have thought about this very question and have put down their power-up hopes for you to take a look at. Have a read through our predictions and then take to the comments to let us know which suits and abilities you would like to see on the big screen!

Kate Gray, Staff Writer

Mario Frog Suit
Image: Nintendo Life

I'm tempted to say Kuribo's Shoe, because I would be very entertained by watching Chris Pratt Mario in a big boot for no real reasons, but my real answer is Frog Suit. It's SO CUTE. And I think it would fit in nicely into the story — surely Mario has to swim somewhere at some point? I actually kinda hate Cat Mario, so Frog Suit would make me feel more kindly towards this incarnation of Mario than I currently am!

Alana Hagues, Staff Writer

Mario Penguin Suit
Image: Nintendo Life

Keeping the animal theme rolling, please tell me no one's forgotten about the Penguin Suit from New Super Mario Bros. Wii? This thing is like the Ice Flower, letting Mario throw ice balls at enemies, but dressed as a penguin. It also lets him slide on ice and water, but dressed as a penguin!!

I honestly think that, if you're going to have an icy area in the Mario Movie, then you have to let Mario dress up as a penguin. Not for a laugh, either. It's got to be for a reason. And not just because I want to see Mario waddling like a penguin. The suit has only featured in two Mario games (and the Puzzle & Dragons spin-off with Mario), so it's time to get justice for the Penguin Suit by letting it shine in the film.

That the film already features adorable penguins being terrorised by Bowser and co. makes this one a no-brainer.

Gavin Lane, Editor

Cloud Mario
Image: Nintendo Life

Like Kate, my thoughts immediately jumped to Kuribo's Shoe, and I'd also love to see Statue Mario return in some form, whether part of the Tanooki Suit or otherwise. And Mario needs to wear a cape at some point. However! Seeing as Kate's bagged the Frog Suit, I'm going to go for something from Galaxy 2. Bee Mario is a favourite, but Cloud Mario needs to appear in the movie.

I want to see if Mario's able to converse with the little fluffy clouds that appear as he spins, and perhaps take a moment to wrestle with the existential issues surrounding inanimate objects in the Mushroom Kingdom. Does everything with a smiley face have consciousness in this world? Are they as happy as they look to be summoned into existence explicitly for Mario's benefit only to disappear a few moments later? Are all clouds sentient in the Mushroom Kingdom, but some just don't manifest eyes and a mouth?

The Mario Movie has very important lore questions to answer, and the Cloud Suit is a great way to address them.

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

Mario Propeller Suit
Image: Nintendo Life

To tell the truth, the Cat Suit probably would have been my pick to this question if I had been asked a week ago. I mean, that little suit is ridiculous! There's no way that Illumination would use that as the first power-up that we see up close, right? Right?

With that number out of the way though, I think that I would most like to see the film go down some equally-ridiculous route. What about the Propeller Suit? Perhaps seeing this in glorious HD would explain just how Mario can pull off those spins without severe whiplash. Or maybe the Penguin Suit. If there is one thing more ridiculous than seeing Mario run around on all fours, it's the thought of him sliding down a hill on his belly.

Actually, I take that back. All fours is definitely weirder...

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

Mario and Cappy
Image: Nintendo Life

So I'm going to go against the grain slightly with this one and go for something that's not necessarily just a power-up for Mario, but instead is its own fully realised character: Cappy! C'mon, who doesn't want to see Cappy again?

While I do struggle to imagine where he might fit into the movie's plot at this point, given everything we've seen up till now, I think it would be simply marvellous if he shows up during the climactic final showdown with Bowser to give Mario a bit of a leg up against his nemesis. If not that, then I'll be quite happy for him to have a little cameo in the movie: maybe Mario momentarily loses his hat, accidentally puts Cappy on his head, then freaks out and chucks him down a pipe. Hahaha. Everybody laugh. Laugh!

Jeez, this Mario guy sure does have a packed wardrobe.

Which suits are you hoping to see get dusted off for the animated movie? Let us know in the comments below.