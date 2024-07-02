We often use the word 'evergreen' to describe a game which never gets old. Despite the passage of time, there's a stratum of untouchables that still feel as vital in the hands as the day they were released. Personal preferences and nostalgia will always, always come into play, but games like Super Mario Bros. 3 or Super Mario World? It's hard to imagine them feeling any better if they launched yesterday.
Critical consensus puts classics like those on a pedestal which seems precarious — they can't be that good, right? — but whenever you return, they do, somehow, stand up. You settle back and relax, relieved. You need never worry that a quick blast through SMB3 won't live up to your expectations.
Sometimes, though, there's that niggling doubt. What if a treasured classic doesn't hold up? You risk forever colouring your memory with the knowledge that, in fact, it's not the unimpeachable experience you remember.
It's not even the game's fault, really — it's all the other games which came and went since. They iterated on its successes, refining the good and removing or improving the bad. The game hasn't changed, but you and your expectations have - and the bar was forever raised. Is the only way to preserve that perfect specimen and memory, perversely, to avoid replaying it in the first place?
It's hardly the biggest problem in the world — there are more than enough games to play without holding on to past loves and the great times you once had — but there is a melancholy that comes with recognising that a game you've assumed was an evergreen has grown old.
Let's ask Team NL for their thoughts...
Gavin Lane, editor
I remember Kate [Gray, former NL staffer and current contributor] playing the original RE4 for the first time and finding it tough to love. I played it a few years back and it held up well for me as a huge fan, but I'm also extremely conscious that going back might be harder after playing the remake. My solution? Don't play the remake, natch. Easier when you're a Switch-first kinda guy, granted.
Speaking of putting off the inevitable, I delayed playing the Link's Awakening remake on Switch since 2019 despite buying it at launch. I fired it up briefly and was surprised by the jittery frame rate (something which is somewhat improved in handheld, it turns out), so I packed it away in the hope that a patch or an updated Switch might come along to smooth over the frame dips. The game and its philosophical questions, not to mention its Twin Peaks inspirations, hold a special place in my heart, so I wanted this replay to be perfect.
Going back and finishing it over the last few weeks, I found the simple story and characters just as affecting. But the game itself? It's fine. Fine. But the world is so much more confining than I remember. Without the technological straitjacket of the Game Boy, the eight-way directional inputs feel restrictive in this soft, playfully reimagined world (I notice they've implemented full 360-degree movement in Echoes of Wisdom). And despite always having Old Man Ulrira on the end of the line with hints, solutions to progress felt too obtuse at times, despite Koholint's relatively small size. You never have far to travel, and you've got warps to help you, but the experience felt constrained this time.
Has BOTW's geographical freedom spoiled me? Perhaps, although Ocarina and Majora's Mask still feel fantastic to me. A Link Between Worlds is similarly one of my favourite Zelda experiences ever, but I'm now trepidatious to dig out my 3DS for a replay. Link's Awakening remains an iconic and special game, but it definitely doesn't hit like it once did.
Ollie Reynolds, staff writer
When it comes to survival horrors, I've kept pretty well acquainted with the likes of Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and Dead Space long after the launch of their respective debut titles. There's one game, however, that has eluded me since its release on the GameCube in 2002: Eternal Darkness: Sanity's Requiem.
At the time, I remember being blown away by the experience, including the various periods, the magic system, and of course, the fourth-wall-breaking sanity mechanics. I also remember it being a bit clunky, mind, and I worry that this issue will only be exacerbated if I were to play it now. A bit of jank is part of the fun with survival horror, but the passage of time with this one is so great that I'm not sure I'll be able to put up with it.
Sticking with poor ol' Silicon Knights, I'd also be quite wary of playing Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes these days. The idea of taking the gameplay from Sons of Liberty and inserting it into the first Metal Gear Solid was certainly novel at the time, but I could see some cracks forming even during my first playthrough. Revamping the controls while keeping everything else about the game intact resulted in an imbalanced experience that could be broken at every turn. It didn't bother me so much back then, but I think I'd rather play the original over Twin Snakes now.
Jim Norman, staff writer
Perhaps a little bit of the ol' recency bias is swaying my mind here, but I was honestly scared to return to Luigi's Mansion 2 for the new HD Switch release. Not owning a GameCube in my youth, the second entry on the 3DS was my introduction to the series and I remember thoroughly enjoying it. The characters were silly, the ghosts were funny and the puzzles were just puzzle-y enough to keep me happy. It was an all-round pleasant experience. So pleasant, in fact, that I would go on to play the other two and fall in love with them.
The problem was, Luigi's Mansion 3 was perhaps a little bit too good. I started to wonder whether those puzzles were actually puzzle-y enough. Was the mission structure a good thing or a nuisance? How painful were the controls again? Before heading into the Switch version, I booted the game up on 3DS to face my fears. And I realised that they were justified.
To be clear, I still like Luigi's Mansion 2 very much. It's the 'worst' in a great trilogy, but I was so spoilt by the brilliance of 3 that going back to its predecessor felt rough. The Switch version does clear up a lot of my complaints, but even with the beefed-up visuals and vastly improved control scheme, things aren't as pretty as they were through my rose-tinted nostalgia goggles. Maybe the original is better left un-replayed, for now.
Of course, that is cheating a bit since I have gone back to Luigi's Mansion 2. One disturbance in the Force that I am never going to touch again is Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire. Now there's a game that I absolutely adored as a kid — come on, the Hoth sequence slaps — but one that my grumpy grown-up eyes would likely have a field day poking holes in. I don't need any more happy memories of a galaxy far, far away spoilt by a repeat viewing (I'm looking at you, Battlefront Classic Collection), so I'll gladly leave this Force Ghost menacingly watching me from afar.
What games have you replayed years later and been disappointed by? Are you actively avoiding replaying something for fear of it not standing up to your memories? Let us know below.
Doesn't bother me if they hold up on not. I still play past games just for the sake of playing them.
Final Fantasy XIII-2. I remember being obsessed with it when I first played it along with Resident Evil 6 around the same time. Recently went back to RE6 and absolutely hated it. Worried I'll feel the same about FF.
If it released on PS2, chances are that memories are better than the real thing
I guess it would be Sonic Heroes. I loved, loved, LOVED the game back in the day but I know it’s far from perfect. I’m pretty sure my opinion on it would lessened playing it nowadays but it still has a spot in my heart.
None for me not only because I usually remember the games I've already played pretty well - both the positives and the negatives -, but also because there's nothing stopping me from replaying a game if I feel like doing so and have the time for it (unfortunately nowadays it's almost always the latter the issue for me)!
That said, interesting Talking Point, looking forward to seeing others' responses!
I used to be pretty worried, but now that I've fixed up all my old consoles and have been replaying favorites...none of them have disappointed!
Though my brother now hates Goldeneye's archaic controls, and fair enough lol.
Maybe... Mystic Heroes? Which I guess means it should be next on the list!
I play RE4 every couple of years and it's exemplary every time! I still prefer it to its remake (which is also great).
I've only played through Tales of Symphonia once (in 2004) and loved it, but I couldn't get into Tales of Vesperia. Now I'm concerned about going back to Symphonia.
I wish I never played Sunshine on 3D All Stars and kept my memories of playing the original as a kid intact. Had some fun with it but it was mostly just frustrating. No desire to play it again
@larryisaman
I know what you mean,
so much jankier than I remembered.
The only older games that typically don't hold up are those that I haven't played before. I'm more tolerant of primitive design choices in older games that I've grown up with, but I'm open to being surprised. For example, I loved the Resident Evil 1 port on DS (never having played the original on PS1), and despite the tanky controls, scarce ammo, and limited saves, I played the absolute hell out of it, completing the campaign at least six times across both difficulties. Similarly, I've been replaying Orcs and Elves on DS recently (one of my absolute favourite games of all time), and even after all these years, I still love it to bits. I just wish that we got the sequel on DS, or better yet, on modern hardware (which was sadly exclusive to pre-smartphone mobiles).
I still love Pokémon Gen II to bits, though I wouldn't necessarily recommend it to young fans (though I'd recommend the originals over the underwhelming and very sluggish remakes). Unfortunately, both Johto and Kanto suffered in Game Freak's efforts to make both regions accessible. Johto was too brief an experience (in desperate need of an expanded map, which we didn't get in the remakes), while Kanto was neutered due to memory constraints.
But there's something about Game Boy games, even the painfully mediocre ones, that tickle that nostalgic itch.
And give me The Sims 1 over the hideous abomination that is the current instalment any day of the week. I still love the original (and the early handheld games), warts and all.
Most likely inFamous but I’m confident I’ll enjoy it again.
I'm replaying Pokémon Blue and although the game has its moments, I can't believe how grindy the game really is. Also I loathe the Safari Park mechanics.
Typically, a lot of older RPGs are quite grindy, so it's a good thing a lot of emulators allow to play at double speed, or even higher to mitigate part of that problem.
I expect that RPGs I played as a child would hold up less well than pretty much anything else as I suspect gameplay ages better than story / characters / presentation.
Skies of Arcadia: Legends, Tales of Symphonia, and Golden Sun are probably the games that best fit the question. Other RPGs may also hold up poorly, but I don't have such fond memories of them. I think this feeling stems mostly from disliking Tales of Vesperia, which seems to be considered an excellent Tales of game. Grinding and missing QoL would probably also contribute.
I know that older Mario, Zelda, and Metroid games hold up because they're some of the few games I've replayed. Pokémon Red doesn't really, but more because it's missing so much that Gold added and that does hold up rather well.
@tgt Golden Sun is still highly enjoyable. Although it does have a bit of a rough start, with lots of dialogue. But that isn't necessarily a bad thing.
Really? I think that Link's Awakening on Switch is way better than the original, and personally I think the "confinements" of the world are what make it cool! The world is small but that also means every inch of it is interesting and its still full of content. And personally I think the game usually does a great job of making sure the player knows what to do next, especially in the Switch version.
None. I don't worry about such things.
I'm really looking forward to the Thalamus collection on Evercade. Back in the day, I adored C.R.E.A.T.U.R.E.S. and Summer Camp, and I am anxious to see if they hold up still. I think that they will. I re-played Kokotoni Wilf the other day, and absolutely loved it!
A few years ago, I started replaying Pokemon Yellow after being spoiled for years with the newer mechanics. Stopped playing it after reaching Celadon City.
I wont not play a game because they don't hold up .. but its definitely not as good as it was....play jedi outcast 2 was hard enough back then... The metal gear solid games have aged like old cheese the controls are abysmal and were even something you had to get used to back then....but I won't not play a game because its too old or whatever there's something nostalgic of revisiting these places .. lately I've wanted to play Yoshi's Safari on Snes again but that's almost impossible because of needing a super scope to do so again ..so I'll just listen to some of the music on YouTube every now and again
I honestly think that every game I ever truly loved holds up just fine. The games that don't hold up are usually "graphics first" games, but I have always seen through this and sought out the deeper stuff. ✌️
As far as being "afraid" to revisit them, lol what a weird idea! I play mostly old games, and when I'm not discovering new-to-me and often would-be-classics, I'm replaying those golden oldies 🥰 I've revisited just about every game I can think of and generally they are just as I remembered them.
I think part of the difference might be that I began in the 8 bit era, so I've seen roughly the entire modern gaming trajectory and can reflect on personal experience in every era since. If you don't remember before internet, or before analog control, or before smooth polygons, I kind of feel sorry for you because you are a bit like a bored child in an art museum when it comes to retro gaming. 😂 no offense? ✌️
It's not so much that I don't want to replay games in case they don't hold up, it's more that once I complete a game, there is very little to make me want to come back to it, unless there is a New Game+ mode with added features. It's something that I have always had a problem with when it came to Nintendo games.
For example, as much as I love the Zelda series, if I completed a game like OOT, TP, TMC, or BOTW, I have very little, if any, incentive to play it again. I already know what happens, I know where all the secrets are, so that sense of wonder and accomplishment of playing it through for the first time is lost.
In comparison, playing a game like Genshin Impact, with frequent updates, new characters and quests, on top of limited-time events, keeps me coming back for more. It has far more replay value than most games I have played.
Heck, even the recent Stellar Blade for the PS5 (as generic of a story as it is) gives you an incentive to play through the game again, in order to collect new outfits (some of which are only available in New Game+), as well as get the different endings to the game. And now there is talk of DLC and expansions to the base game, and even a possible sequel.
So I do wish that Nintendo would look at what some other game companies are doing to increase the replay value of their games and perfect on that formula with their own library of content.
I played these games once and done because they are disappointing.
Don't even think to get the remaster version.
1. FF XIII
2. Super Mario Galaxy
3. PK Out of the Shadows
4. Chicken Little
None
I play old games all the time. I'm generally able to keep in mind that they are old games, and sometimes gameplay mechanics and game design were not at their best.
I'm more afraid of replaying the same game too often and getting tired of it.
Pretty many Zelda entries on the list, and probably rightfully so.
honestly for me i end up finding more games from my past that i end up enjoying more when replaying than i do find games that i enjoy less.
though there are also a bunch of my fave games from the 16bit and psone/ps2 eras which i only played years later, in snes case it was because i had a mega drive/genesis growing up and in psone case a lot of classic rpgs never made it to europe.
this is a reason why i valued things like the virtual console (RIP) and psone classics services so much alongside retro collections/remasters since i love the idea of being able to buy old games, since these games are new to someone.
@DjinnFighter
yeah i agree that its good to keep in mind a lot of the limitations of the time and that certain common aspects (such as camera control) hadnt been perfected yet but when putting myself in that mindset ive been able to enjoy a lot of older games for the first time years later due to reasons mentioned prior.
@-wc- People don't choose what era they're born into, so I don't know why you felt the need to end your comment that way.
I replayed Eternal Darkness recently, and it definitely is a lot jankier and cumbersome than I remember. However, the atmosphere and storytelling is still superb, which is why it is so memorable to me
It has to be said, even with improved controls on XBox, Goldeneye really doesn't hold up (single player at least). Which is such a shame
Good question! I did a 3 play (each alingement) of Eternal Darkness not too many years ago. For me, it more than held up. It was just as chilling, engrossing and nerve wrenching. Can't say I felt it being slow or janky myself.
@-wc- Ditto. Couldn’t agree more. My first video games were the NES light-gun games and it feels like I experienced all eras so close to each other. NES, N64, PS2, doesn’t matter. All still feel fresh in my mind because I revisit them as much as possible. It was so fun learning about new games thanks to magazines, tv commercials and pure word of mouth.
I echo the general sentiment and relate with it wholeheartedly. I don’t quite get where the perception comes from or “fear” of retro games unless you’d have really poor memory. Personally the closest I came to that feeling was merely forgetting the physics of a game I haven’t played two decades ago but I tend to adjust pretty easily. I also feel confident in remembering which games I liked 20 something years ago and which ones that never stuck with me so I rarely had this experience where I felt “betrayed” by nostalgia or whatever. I revisit most of my favorite games as often as I could with only exceptions being ones I have no access to anymore.
The pre-internet age was the golden one. Offline experiences are generally superior. I remember even when I got “HD” consoles it’d take me a while to start going online and surprisingly enough I still carry that attitude somewhat. I was quite close to playing the switch solely offline and I did actually commit to that somewhat thanks to my ever growing physical collection.
Here’s to more future fun revisits of old games. G’day, mate. ✌️
My favorite childhood game SMB3 didn't hold up, it's a 7/10 by modern standards, so now I refuse to taint any other memories.
I've never been worried about going back to an older game and I'm also struggling to think of one that I didn't enjoy returning to. I've replayed the likes of Goldeneye, Mario 64, Ocarina of Time and still think they're wonderful to play and if anything I much prefer to revisit older games than play many modern ones
Have to have a long think about it to find something I am not sure of playing again, as I find most games from my childhood I still hugely enjoy and have played because of NSO. They were ever green quality.
Secret of Mana remains my favourite game of all time and gets regular revists. I will always adore Yoshi's Story and keep playing that over and over. Kirby's Fun Pack, Kirby's Dreamland..they keep getting regular plays.
Hmm. Honestly, I think it would be some straight Wii games, not optimised for Switch, that I would struggle playing with today. I was never a fan of the control scheme or graphics of it.
I've only ever had true nostalgia for four Nintendo games: New Super Mario Bros, Mario Party 8, Super Mario Galaxy, and New Super Mario Bros 2. I currently own all of them except MP8, and they all hold up as well as I remember. When it comes to pre Wii era games I've never played before, however, it's very hit or miss if they live up to my expectations. I will say though, I'm biased towards all DS games except Kirby Canvas Curse.
@Bratwurst35
I think the comparison is apt. I'm not blaming them for not loving the games, it's just an observation.
The point being, experience is context, and context can be necessary to enjoy the finer things in life, especially when it comes to art and history✌️
This is an interesting question but not something I've really consciously thought much about. There were a couple games I replayed recently that I didn't enjoy as much as I remembered, but I'm not sure how much of that was because of the game itself or just because I wasn't in the right mindset when I replayed them. I replayed New Super Mario Bros. 2 last year, which is a game I always enjoyed more than most despite people saying it was bland, and I admittedly didn't have an amazing time with it. It was... fine. Again though, is it that I don't like the game as much anymore, or if I were to play it on a different day when I'm in a different mood, would I feel more positive on it again?
I've also been on a Mario & Luigi binge lately. I played through Partners in Time for the first time in years, which I always held in equally high regard to Superstar Saga despite it receiving mixed reviews. Now that I've replayed it, I don't think I would score it as high. There's still a lot I like about it, but it didn't quite hit the same way for me, but maybe that's because it's a known quantity and I already know how the story plays out. It makes it harder to fully enjoy even my favorite game, TTYD, when you know exactly what's coming next.
I'm currently playing through Dream Team and am in Somnom Woods, but man... this game has been such a chore to get through. I remember liking it when it came out, even if I felt it was a bit uninspired with the dream world functioning almost exactly like the inside of Bowser's body from the previous game. I think the reason I can't get into Dream Team is that I'm just not invested in the story or characters. The Pi'llo folk are uninteresting, and I can't stand the personalities of the sentient coin block people like Broque Monsieur. They're all just really obnoxious and unlikeable.
Every character in this game just feels shallow, like a walking stereotype with no depth to their personalities. I remember Antasma being a pretty cool villain, but I'm now realizing he's absent for like... 90% of the game. He and Bowser hardly get any screen time, so the stakes don't feel very high when you don't constantly have this looming threat over you like with Cackletta or Princess Shroob, where the game actively reminds you that yeah, the villains are actually out doing bad stuff right now instead of just chilling in their castle and waiting for you to show up. It's true the game can be a bit hand-holdy, but that isn't even the biggest problem with Dream Team.
I could look past the tutorials if the plot was engaging, the characters were interesting, and the writing was actually funny. You can tell the game is trying really hard to be "lol what, so random" with its humor, but it just doesn't land like it did in the previous games. The humor is just kind of awkward and cringe, like this one pillow master whose running gag is that he always tells people he wants to "NAP...ON...YOU" which it just kind of uncomfortable lol. It's like they're trying to hard to be funny, whereas it just came naturally in Superstar Saga. Lots of padding in places, too, that make the game far longer than it needs to be.
For as much as I've been clamoring on about a Kid Icarus: Uprising remake, it's been long enough at this point that I truly wonder if the game itself was fun, or if I was just charmed by the characters and dialogue.
Mother 3. It really hit me on the initial playthrough and I'd like to preserve that. I think after a few years when most details have vanished from my memory is when I'd be good to give it another go
I personally like Pikmin 3 more than 4 but don’t wanna go back to it in case my memories of it made it better than it was
The N64 era games are the ones that spring to mind most of all. But usually I am not scared to replay old favourites
I don’t really have a concern in revisiting games out of a fear that memories don’t live up to the product. A lot of titles have jank or poorly aged mechanics and I find enjoyment in most of them
That being said, I do have bit of a different answer, of a game that I’m turned of going back on, and that’s the 2019 PS4/PC game, Wattam. I stopped playing partway through because it was too charming and enjoyful that it didn’t seem right to play the game all in one short go. During some time off it was revealed that the working conditions at Funomena were quite abusive and heated. I don’t know if I can have the same enjoyment going through the rest of Wattam without considering how much of a terror production was, in contrast to how cheerful of an aesthetic the game has.
Love this topic! For me, pretty much every RPG from the early generations fits into this category. There are a handful of quality of life improvements in an RPG that I simply can't live without, such as shared inventories, random selection of a target if the target has been killed, not having to open and menu to Talk, etc. For example, I've always found Earthbound to be charming, but I cannot stand playing it these days because it's missing all of those modern features.
@Yousef-
yeah im pretty much "anti" when it comes to online.
I could generally leave my console un-connected and not miss a thing, but:
leaderboards? yes!
ghosts? yes please!
other creative ways to integrate networking into games more passively? maybe!
but actually playing games with other people online by myself in a room makes me so sad for some reason. id rather do almost anything else.
to each their own!
(g'day! 😄)
@niner
" There are a handful of quality of life improvements in an RPG that I simply can't live without, such as shared inventories, random selection of a target if the target has been killed, not having to open and menu to Talk, etc. For example, I've always found Earthbound to be charming, but I cannot stand playing it these days because it's missing all of those modern features."
while I mostly agree with what you've said, Earthbound has everything you mentioned except shared inventories. ✌️ Great game, I return to it often.
None. When I play a game from past generations, I do not try to find ways it does not hold up. It is actually better that was because you can experience the control schemes or saving methods from that era.
When I see the words "We made it for modern audience/gamers" I want to punch those people in the face really hard, then again, and again ... oh and again.
I am not scared of replaying it and I still go back to playing it, but it’d probably be Conker’s Bad Fur Day. I remember only having slight issues with it when I played it for the first time last year and not minding the controls, but the remake having improved controls and better gameplay have pretty much made the original sometimes a bit tough to get back to. I’d even say that if you play the remake for too long (which I did) it makes the controls for Bad Fur Day increasingly worse and more noticeable if you get used to the newer controls the remake has. Not a lot of people bring up the controls for Bad Fur Day, though I think that could also be because of how much more focused the game is on its characters, dialogue and writing, which is definitely one of the game’s strengths.
I play a ton of old games, so I don’t really think about this question a lot and I do somewhat get used to the old control schemes since the games are from a different decade and so play somewhat differently compared to modern games. I never am nervous or scared when going to replay old games I love, nor is there anything that stops me from doing so. I still love playing a lot of old games and that will never change.
Is this a thing? I can’t really think of any game that I own that I feel this way about. Even games that have remakes. I tend to play the N64 Zelda games over their 3DS remakes because I don’t enjoy playing on the 3DS beyond what is required. The core gameplay is what I enjoy and I don’t really like age out of graphics. Then again I rewatch shows and movies from my childhood like it’s the first time (rewatching Lois and Clark currently) so perhaps that is a me thing.
Final Fantasy 9. Such an influential game for me and inspired me to write fantasy.
Not worried about any game not being as good as I remembered it, just makes me appreciate the truly remarkable games more over nostalgia. But off the top of my head a few come to mind:
I used to laud Super Mario RPG as one of the best games ever made. Upon playing the remake and replaying the original, It's just good - not great.
Super Mario Sunshine likewise was one of my childhood favorites, but I've since seen the light of how terribly made it is lol.
And every Pokémon game I replay fails to hold up to scrutiny because they all play identically and are too simplistic for their own good.
I still love all these games for the memories I have of them and the impact they've had on me, but I can accept that they aren't the masterpieces I once thought they were.
Pokemon Ultra Sun was my first game period and I loved it to death, even though I got stuck on one boss for a YEAR straight. But I've been spoiled by Legends Arceus and the ability to see pokemon before I fight them, and I am definitely worried that true random encounters will ruin it for me. I'm getting my 2ds modded, so I might play it with mods... anyone know what the modding scene for the gen VII games is like?
@-wc- I get it. I have a brother who absolutely adores Earthbound too. It's very charming and I wish I could enjoy it, but these limitations hold it back too much in the gameplay department for me. I'm working off of memory but I'm pretty sure it has my first and third complaints, the third being the need to navigate two layers of menus to talk or check something. Maybe I'm not remembering that correctly. Either way, I know I'm in the minority in my distate for Earthbound.
Smackdown 2 on PSX, I don't think it will play as well as I remember it
None, I think. Game's year release don't stop me from playing them.
