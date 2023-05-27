Jim Norman, Staff Writer

Last weekend, I played Tears of the Kingdom for so long on one day that when I eventually emerged into the fresh air, blinking at a nearby street light, I realised that my vision had gone all blurry.

Normally, this would be enough for me to think that I should probably put the game down for a little while, but what have I done in the ensuing days? Kept on playing it as if nothing ever happened.

Is this a sign that I am slowly losing it? Maybe. But I prefer to look at it as an example of the game's brilliance. It is too early for me to be throwing around statements like "Best Zelda game evz", but hot dog, I feel like I will be putting it right up there in years to come.

So yeah, that's what I will be playing this weekend. Hopefully without the whole vision blur again, but hey, I'm making no promises...

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

Okay, so here’s the thing… I need to take a break from Tears of the Kingdom. I’ve clocked up over 20 hours of playtime so far, which is honestly pittance compared to many others, but I’m definitely starting to feel a bit burned out. Despite my playtime, I still feel like I’ve barely scratched the surface of the game, and thinking about this kind of fills me with anxiety. I just want to play something else for a bit, y’know?

So it’s going to be Bioshock. Sweet, wonderful Bioshock. It’s one of my favourite games of all time and I can beat it in just a handful of hours at this point, so I think it will prove a nice palate cleanser.

Liam Doolan, News Reporter

Over the next few days I'll be spending my time with the one and only Super Mario.... just kidding, I'm still well and truly busy with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. I can't believe Nintendo has been able to cook up such an outstanding experience. Breath of the Wild was already amazing and we've now got this sequel that builds on the original foundations in so many different ways with all the new ideas and tools. Whenever I sit down to have a session of TotK, it ends up going from a few hours to half the day, or the entire evening. At least I'm not the only one losing sleep over this game. Have a good weekend, everyone!

Craig Reid, Pure Xbox Video Producer

I thought I’d be playing Planet of Lana this week but I surprised myself on launch day by having beat it twice before mopping up any leftover achievements. This makes Wishfully’s gorgeous sidescroller the sixth 100% game for me this year - halfway through my new year’s resolution of 12 100% games!

So, I’m on the hunt for another game and I’m not quite sure what that is. One title I will be checking out this weekend (thanks to a technical test on Steam) is The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. It’s this Dead By Daylight-type game, which is hard but good fun! Thought I’d give it a whirl ahead of its launch on Xbox later this year.

Happy gaming folks!

Gonçalo Lopes, Reviewer

Great weekend for shmups. Not only did Castle of Shikigami 2 and Crisis Wing arrive in their physical glory but the utterly brilliant Star Gagnant is the Soldier Blade series spiritual successor you never knew you needed. But massive shooting action would not be complete unless you’re shooting for The Emperor. One might even say that not playing Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is heresy! It will do quite nicely while I wait for Space Marine II. Pass the chain-sword, please.

Game of the week remains The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. So much to do, so much to see… I don’t want it to ever end.

