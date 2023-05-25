It was back in Eiji Aonuma's 10-minute gameplay demonstration for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that we first got a glimpse at the possibilities of shield fusing. The series producer took a Puffshroom, stuck it to Link's shield, and faced a Construct head on, sending up a cloud of smoke around them both.
At the time, this was hardly a game-changing revelation. "Great," we thought, "we can make some weird-looking shields and take on foes with various mushroom abilities". Then the game came out and we discovered that shield fusing had the potential to be so much more than just some fungal fun.
We soon realised that the possibilities of this mechanic were not limited to just combat, oh no. Fusing different items to Link's shield could in fact assist with traversal, puzzle solving, enemy distraction and much more. That is, if you know what you should be sticking on there.
Below, we have made a non-exhaustive list of over 20 different fusing options that you can use to up your shield game. So, chuck out those standard wooden defences (actually, don't do that, they might prove useful), and let's take a look at some of the best combinations out there.