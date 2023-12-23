Felix Sanchez, Video Producer

What’s on the menu this weekend? Well, besides my grandma’s lovely cooking, we have Pikmin 4 and Outer Wilds! Both are space-themed but very different games. Pikmin 4 has really surprised me with how good the gameplay loop is, and all the music tracks are just sublime. And Outer Wilds has surprised me with what you can do with an exploration game. There is so much mystery, but always enough clues here and there to keep you moving. All in all, I’m a happy boy!

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

It's Christmas, so of course that will likely mean that some form of Jackbox Party Pack will make its annual appearance at some point over the next few days.

Other than that, I don't think I'm going to be doing much gaming as we close out 2023. I'm currently in one of those moods where it doesn't matter what game I try and play, I'll boot it up for 10 minutes before chucking the controller back down and finding something else to do. I think I just need a bit of a break from games, y'know. Read some books, perhaps. Take some walks.

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

I think that I am just about to wrap up Outer Wilds. To be fair, this is the fourth time that I have thought that, only to find that I was very wrong 22 minutes later. But this time feels different. I think I'm finally there.

The question now is, what should I take on next? Honestly, it's the Christmas weekend so my Switch will likely become a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe device for a couple of days and I'm totally okay with that. Throw in some ill-advised Nintendo Switch Sports after a big dinner and I'll be sorted.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

It is the season again! This is always a nostalgic time of the year for me so I will be spending a good time with my mini-consoles, starting with the Super NES Classic Edition. Just like how I rewatch Die Hard in hopes Hans Gruber wins (maybe this year… maybe) and I marathon the special editions of The Lord of the Rings, I also do a complete run of Donkey Kong Country. Don’t ask me why this game always feels like Christmas, but for some reason, the 1994 cult classic stuck with me. Not only for the rather challenging snow world, but I do believe the soundtrack explains a big part of my nostalgia.

That is pretty much my plans for the holidays so I hope you all have a wonderful time with your family and friends and I will hopefully write to you next week assuming I survive this weekend’s food coma.

Gavin Lane, Editor

Just too late to make my GOTY list, I picked up Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition last week and hope to delve into it over the holidays. The performance issues with the Switch version sound in line with similar hiccups with Cocoon, which I played just recently and still adored.

Beyond that, there are dozens of things I'd like to play, but I'll settle for my Christmas tradition of firing up my prepped Banjo-Kazooie save and blasting through Freezeezy Peak. Have a good one, everyone!

Kate Gray, Contributor

I JUST BOUGHT TWO SWITCH GAMES: Paranormasight, which sounds like 100% my jam, and The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood, which sounds great, but the title bothers me. I always think it's a typo, but it's not. I'm sure it'll be fine and I'll get over it.

BUT! First of all, I still have to get through Apollo Justice for my review. I still can't believe I own it. Madness. I just hit the third case in AJ:AA, Turnabout Serenade, which is one of my all-time favourites, despite seemingly everyone else hating it. I think Lamiroir's story is cool, and I really like the way the song is infused into the case!

And then there's, you know, the Christmas game. My partner and I just played Chants of Sennaar together, and now we need something to play over the holidays. He's suggested Ocarina of Time. Will it hold up? Will I go mad over the N64's terrible camera controls? I'm sure we'll find out soon.

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

Since it's the holidays, I am in full comfort gaming mode. I've returned to Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster so I can cosy up with Origins once more — I'm pretty early, but I'm excited to make some progress over the next week. I'm also going to fully commit to Blasphemous 2 because I apparently need some more religious symbolism alongside the holiday season...

That's probably it — gaming isn't going to be a huge priority so I can spend time with my partner. He's playing Super Mario RPG right now. But whenever he pops Elden Ring on, it's cosy Switch gaming time for me. Happy holidays, have a wonderful time and let's hope for an awesome 2024!

There are our plans for the holiday weekend, but what about you?