Gavin Lane, Editor

Still knee-deep in Balatro, me. I tried re-ordering my Jokers and it seems to have helped in several runs — I'm getting there, but I've yet to crack a run. It'll come. Perhaps the game's greatest triumph is the 'feel', I think. The subtle shake of the cards, and a great use of HD rumble. Beyond Balatro, a few days-worth of Pikmin 4 sounds good. I'd love to dive into Princess Peach: Showtime! after reading PJ's review, but that one's going to have to wait until payday.

Have a good one, folks!

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I'm playing a few 'retro' games at the moment, including the likes of Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, Turrican Flashback, and Mega Man Legacy Collection. I'm not in the mood to play anything too massive at the moment, so these are suting me down to a tee.

That said, after watching the trailer for Alien: Romulus, I did start Alien Isolation again. I'm constantly in awe at how atmospheric it is, and how well it looks and runs on the Switch. Buy it.

Kate Gray, Contributor

IT'S DRAGON'S DOGMA 2 WEEKEND, BABY! I'll probably be injecting it directly into my veins for most of this weekend, and when I'm not doing that... I might dip into Balatro now and again. I'm at the point in Balatro where it's just ticking off challenges, which is less exciting than the initial rush of unlocking things and exploring the unknown, but it's still fun!

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

I love Contra: Operation Galuga so much I’m not only still replaying it but also dusting off my PS2 copies of Contra: Shattered Soldier and Neo Contra (did you know you fight a dog in this?). Smooth progress on Unicorn Overlord as I slowly expand my flag all over the continents of Cornia. Got most folks at my Discord server to sign into HELLDIVERS (the 2015 original because it is never to late for Democracy) and the Humble Bundle of five Earth Defence Force games so I’m looking forward to a lot of online bug hunting and big explosion. I could have totally phoned this WAYPTW entry simply by writing “Oh Peaches, Peaches, Peaches...” about one hundred times to celebrate the release of Princess Peach Showtime! but a parcel arrival from the Far East shifted my focus...

Game of the week is Game Center CX: Arino's Challenge 1+2 Replay! I am not very faithful this one will received a proper Western release so I took a plunge into the Japanese import. Arino’s slice of retro gaming is my all-time favourite Japanese TV show (sorry Takeshi’s Castle!) and while I will certainly be replaying the first entry (which I still own on the DS) I am more excited to play the second entry for the first time. At long last all these wonderful faux retro games on the big TV screen! Kacho ON!

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

I'm off next week — which means I might actually finish Final Fantasy VII Rebirth! But in reality, I'm not going to be playing a ton over the next few days as we're getting ready to move house. That means plenty of packing, tidying, and trying to keep the cat from climbing all over the moving boxes.

I did pick up Please, Touch The Artwork for less than £1.00 the other day and what a charming little game that's proven to be. I also think I'm going to finally dive into that hot Capcom property pretty soon. You know, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen. I hear the sequel is very good.

