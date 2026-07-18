So then, what are everyone's plans for the weekend?

Jim Norman, Features Editor

I have a lot of people staying over this weekend, and I doubt that they're all going to want to sit and watch my new Baldur's Gate 3 playthrough. Hmm. Better crack out some of the party games again. Nintendo Switch Sports always goes down a treat (and it gives me an excuse to show everyone that Koizumi thumb wrestling clip), and I might even try some Rhythm Heaven Groove with a bigger group.

Gosh, I truly am the hostess with the mostest.

Kate Gray, Contributor

This weekend I'm going outside!

Ha ha ha. Just kidding. I'm currently making my way through Lingo 2 (on Steam Deck) and Slay the Spire 2 on Ascension 8 (also on Steam Deck) and I might try out The Incident at Galley House (on Steam Deck) after playing & loving Type Help, the game it's based on! Sorry, Switch 2, you are going neglected once more

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Mai Ladyman, Video Producer

After chatting with a friend recently about backlogs, I quickly realised that I have a lot of games on the go. This weekend I plan on making a list of Switch games to work through, and I think the top of that list will be (drumroll please) Pokemon Legends: Z-A. It's the first Pokemon game I've played, which I dropped without finishing, so I think it's about time I catch some 'mon.

Also, I still have Pokopia to finish. Perhaps a Sunday session?

Gavin Lane, Editor

This week, I have been mostly playing Viewfinder. A cracking little puzzler, although I've just advanced to some slightly more melon-twisting stages. Beyond that, I've been dipping into Ocarina with the fam. We just found Richard among the Hyrule Town Market hounds, and we're heading back to the Death Mountain guard with a Hylian Shield and the Keaton Mask.

I also booted up ISS 2000 on the Analogue 3D to see how it compares to ISS 64. Turns out it's very similar, but it's scratching an itch and I'll probably continue my World Cup International Cup run. Bloody awful commentary, though. Have a good one folks.

Ollie Reynolds, Reviews Editor

If you’d told me that one of the games I’d be hopelessly addicted to in 2026 would be Digimon Story Time Stranger, I’d say you’re mad. I haven’t played a single Digimon game since Digimon World on PS1, but I thought I’d give this one a shot.

It’s brilliant. It’s the kind of experience I’d hoped Pokémon would evolve (chortle!) into over the years, but since Game Freak seems adamant to stick to the same tried-and-tested formula, I guess that makes me a Digimon fan now. I love it.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

All good things must come to an end, and I’ve already recorded the final World Cup matches in Virtua Striker 3 ver. 2002… but whoever wins this edition tomorrow will have to face one final squad to be the true world champion: the F.C. Sonic team! This weekend I actually have some fancy work to do, so I will be revisiting several one-on-one fighting games, including one that sadly kept evading Nintendo home consoles: Ultra Street Fighter IV. That said, the many Capcom arcade compilations on Switch will be quite a boon for this gig.

I can’t believe I completely missed 1999’s 70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X when it was released on PS1, considering it mixes two of my favourite genres (shmup & mech), so I’m going to right that wrong this weekend. Last but not least, one of my most played Switch games of the past several years just got itself a spiffy Switch 2 edition upgrade! Tomorrow will mark my 450th day of Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer. Hopefully some new DLC is to follow, along with perfect abs and amazing biceps for yours truly.

Those are our plans, but what about yours? Let us know what you'll be slapping in your Switch (2) in the poll below: