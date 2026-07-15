Nintendo has expanded its collaboration with Hot Topic, revealing a new set of Pikmin merchandise including t-shirts, hoodies, a bag, a coin purse, and a cap.

Available for pre-order on Hot Topic now (sorry, no international shipping on pre-orders – you might have to wait until they're released properly), delivery is scheduled to commence toward the end of the month. Prices range from $19.90 to $59.90 depending on what you're after, but honestly, we want to whole lot.

So let's take a look at what's on offer:

Pikmin Fruit Dad Cap ($29.90)

Pluck, bloom, repeat! This cream-colored dad cap is embroidered with all your fave Pikmin carrying different fruits. Comes with an adjustable strap.

Pikmin Characters Hoodie ($59.90)

Make your outfit bloom with all of your fave Pikmin! This brown hoodie features a trio of Pikmin printed on the chest, plus Pikmin carrying a Bulborb on the back. The right sleeve features a rubberized print of the game's title. Finished with a hood, front pockets and a rubber flower zipper pull.

Pikmin Oatchi Coin Purse ($19.90)

Keep your spare coins close by with this Pikmin coin purse! Inspired by the lovable Oatchi, this adorable yellow purse features ear, paw and nose appliqué details to bring the pup to life. Comes with a debossed "Pikmin" wrist strap, enamel flower charm and zipper closure.

Pikmin Blue Potted Plant Crossbody Bag ($59.90)

Take your favorite leaf-headed cuties around with you! This Pikmin crossbody bag is shaped like a potted plant, complete with fake grass and 3D flower appliqués, plus a Blue Pikmin peeking out! Complete with adjustable strap and zipper closure.

Pikmin Hoodie Green ($54.90)

Make your outfit bloom with all of your fave Pikmin! This green hoodie features a trio of Pikmin printed on the chest, plus Bulborb on the back!

Pikmin Characters T-Shirt ($24.90)

Bring a little adventure wherever you go with this T-shirt! Featuring a group of Pikmin working together to carry a variety of everyday and unexpected objects!

Pretty cool selection, huh?

Pikmin is in the midst of a dry spell as of late, with the last release being the original game's soundtrack on Nintendo Music. There was, however, a rating for a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of Pikmin 3 Deluxe, so we'll be keeping a close eye on any potential announcements in the future.