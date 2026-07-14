It's safe to say that, while they're often unfairly compared as franchises, Digimon and Pokémon have diverged in recent years. Game Freak has stuck to the same mechanical loop, taking the odd risk with its tried and true formula, while Digimon has pushed into story-driven adventures with darker themes and monster-collecting mechanics more akin to mature genre luminaries like Shin Megami Tensei.
Time Stranger is the latest in the Story cycle of the wider Digimon franchise. It follows the hugely popular Cyber Sleuth, but it's a standalone adventure that can be enjoyed by series faithfuls and, crucially, newcomers alike. It's a huge experience, with an engrossing story, an intoxicating world and accessible systems. Far from just being another entry in the other monster-battling series, Digimon Story Time Stranger emerges on Switch 2 as one of its very best RPGs.
The plot is complex without being convoluted. You are an agent of ADAMAS, tasked with investigating anomalies in near-future Tokyo. After a devastating event involving a newly discovered species your organisation dubs 'Digimon', you are flung eight years into the past. After befriending some locals and a humanoid Digimon named Aegiomon, you set about investigating anomalies in the past, hoping to prevent the disaster looming in your future.
Then there's the digital world of Illiad, a bustling alternate dimension where the Digimon are locked in a civil war, with your party caught smack dab in the middle. The plot shares elements with Cyber Sleuth and adds to the overarching story of the franchise, but it's deliberately tooled to be welcoming for the uninitiated. I am very much an amateur in the Digimon world, and I was enamoured with the characters and engrossed in the story throughout, never feeling lost in established lore.
The core loop of Story Time Stranger will be familiar to anyone who's picked up a Poké Ball. You carry out investigation missions in the field, amassing a menagerie of monsters to use in battle. Collecting and growing your Digimon takes zero effort, with collection (which takes the form of 'copying' monsters you battle frequently), evolution, and skill management all just a couple of menus away.
Aside from the In Between Space, an interdimensional hub for shopping and customising a free-range Digi-farm, there's no need to visit specific locations to manage your roster. With everything happening on the fly, progression feels smooth and backtracking is minimal. There are side quests aplenty, alongside a card-battling minigame and optional dungeons that offer repeatable challenges.
This is a big game, one that could easily take north of 100 hours for anyone willing to see everything through. Getting there means undertaking that old familiar grind. But I had so much fun with the combat that I didn't mind the odd bump in the road, and a wealth of quality-of-life features means there are plenty of ways to speed up the process.
Fights are turn-based and use a traditional rock-paper-scissors format, with 7 attribute types alongside 11 elemental variants to match up. The system isn't too deep, but it's enjoyable to build a well-rounded roster and stack up those multipliers. Your agent can also utilise Cross Arts, special abilities charged in battle and unleashed as a full party assault on the enemy. Combat is simple but exciting, thanks in no small part to the diversity of your monster collection.
The pull of Digimon has always been the goofy variety of its critters. These are fully vocalised companions of all shapes and sizes, ranging from metal dinosaurs and sword-wielding knights to samurai chickens and cute fuzzy dogs. Every monster has 16 personality types, each with its own subtypes, that can be manipulated by their owner to boost certain stats.
There’s a particular enjoyment in taking a breather mid-mission to shape your creature’s progress with a pep talk. Digivolutions leave plenty of room for experimentation, with each monster offering many possible paths that are locked behind specific stat spreads and agent levels. The game offers room to manoeuvre within all these systems, so you never feel stuck with a bad choice or misguided party setup.
The Switch 2 version of Story Time Stranger comes with a quality graphics mode that targets 4K/30fps when docked and 1080p/30fps undocked, with HDR available in both modes. The performance setting runs at 1080p both docked and undocked, killing the HDR in favour of a butter-smooth 60fps.
Both modes look great and leave other games of this type (you know the ones I'm talking about) in the dust. Performance mode was the undisputed champion of my playthrough, easily standing up against versions of the game on other consoles. Battles are effortlessly smooth, while environments like the Tokyo streets and the bustling Central Tower of Illiad are a vibrant treat to explore.
A Switch version is also available, which targets 30fps at 1080p docked and 720p handheld, and it's nice to have the option to play this if you don't own the newer console (save data can be transferred from Switch 1 to Switch 2, although there's no upgrade path).
Outside of the crisp visuals, the soundtrack is a healthy mix of chilled-out beats and energetic action music, accompanied by solid English and Japanese voice tracks. Voices include the occasional comedic chatter of the Digimon themselves, who manage to have a lot more personality than their ball-enslaved cousins. The whole game is full of personality and heaps of charm, with a satisfying combat loop and a compelling story you'll want to see through to the end.
Conclusion
The latest entry in the Digimon franchise was well worth the wait, arriving on Switch 2 in fine form with a performance standard that puts its closest rival to shame. Digimon Story Time Stranger's monster-battling is as fun as ever, and the time-hopping, dimension-crossing story is a blast from start to finish.
Comments 28
"save data can be transferred from Switch 1 to Switch 2, although there's no upgrade path"
I thought there was a free Switch 2 upgrade for the Switch version?
@hel105 there is, it functions like the Dragon Ball Sparking Zero or the Super Mario Odyssey Switch 2 upgrades, where it's just an update that you download rather than an upgrade pack you get from the eshop
idk why the reviewer said there is no upgrade path
Thanks for the review, looking forward to playing this when I can even more than I already was then (would like to play also Cyber Sleuth, but at this point I'll most likely play this first despite the connection) - that said, there actually is a "upgrade" from the Switch 1 version to the Switch 2 one, just not a typical one as it's a free update and the game technically remains the Switch 1 version when it comes to the DLC etc.!
@JohnnyMind There’s not really any connection to Cyber Sleuth, just some small references, but nothing of any story importance.
"Looks ggood and plays like a dream in docked and handheld". That's not a typo folks, it's just looks that good. GG.
Thanks for the review! I tried the demo and it didnt click with me when I played, but I might revisit it when im looking for a meaty RPG in the future.
At some point, I need to try one of these games.
@metaldevidramon Thanks for telling me, considering that I'm definitely playing Time Stranger first!
Picked up the physical Switch version yesterday! The free upgrade makes the Switch 2 GKC pointless.
Just tell us you hate Pokemon already.
I played the entire demo of this and it was really hard to get into.
Voice acting can be great, but hearing the same voice actor for most Digimon was a pain!!
ZA is a much more fun experience vs this and you gave ZA a terrible score. I'm also pretty sure you guys didn't play that game past the opening tutorial.
looking forward to it on a decent discount. Charging full price for a late port that doesnt even include the existing DLC is a no-go for me
"A streamlined, accessible RPG" as a pro, and "A decent amount of grind"; something doesn't compute there. Grind doesn't say streamlined and accessible to me.
Regardless I am playing it and enjoying it. Doesn't seem too bad so far but then I am playing on the "story" difficulty.
Samurai Chickens? Does Link know about them?
My personal GOTY past year is a tie between Silksong and this game. Glad more people will be able to play it!
@IronMan30 "At some point, I need to try one of these games."
I came to say exactly the same.
Include me in the "need to try this at some point" club. Maybe I will download the demo at the same time as the Granblue demo, and see which one grabs me more!
Great review but I’m currently playing the game and HDR runs on performance mode as well.
@kal_el_07241 I absolutely adore Pokemon, and couldn't get through ZA. The bland city setting, weak story, constant missions, and lack of Pokemon in the wild (outside of the zones) really ground me down. It's all opinions in the end, but I do say all of that as a huge Pokemon fan. NL do seem to like their Pokemon in general!
@kal_el_07241 tbh, I feel Legends ZA is overhated.
@kal_el_07241
A) The reviews of this game and Legends Z-A were by different reviewers (this review is by Ken Talbot, the Z-A review was by Alana Hagues).
B) Legends: Z-A got 7/10 (Good), which is a far cry from a "terrible score".
Edit: Just to be clear, I loved Legends: Z-A, but that doesn't mean it should be immune from criticism.
I've had Cyber Sleuth Story in my backlog for literal years at this point, and there's just always been something more immediately important I have to play ahead of it. I feel that's a scenario the franchise has been enduring since it started. Sorry digital dudes I'll try and do better :<
Played the demo thanks to a friend's recommendation. Felt like a low budget game. I found the sound and music lackluster. It was missing the kind of fanfares I'd expect from getting and evolving Digimon. It didn't feel like I earned anything. Especially when I'd use ZR to perform pre-emptive attack, defeating foes before I could even take a good look at them and then seeing them pop up in the menu as available Digimon without even knowing I'd battled them. I also think I spent more time in the menus than I did in battles.
One thing I liked was that the option that progresses story is clearly indicated in dialogue choices. That said, the optional dialogue, at least at the beginning, was just outright unnecessary. It provided nothing of value.
Overall, I think I'd enjoy the full game but the demo had these small but frequent shortcomings that soured my experience.
Still playing this on Steam and it's a superb game. Since release they finally added the means to see digivolution conditions from within the Digifarm because that wasn't there at first and it was very annoying. Putting that aside if you like Digimon this is such an easy recommendation. In fact I like the game so much I'm considering double dipping just so more Digimon games can make their way to Nintendo Platforms.
DLC costumes for Ty and Argumon too! The first anime.
Glad I'm not the only one who caught that the review incorrectly states that there's no upgrade path from Switch 1 to 2. Per this article from February, there's a free upgrade for Switch 2 users who own the Switch 1 cart. Which Square Enix mysteriously hasn't recently noted. <.<
The Switch 1 version will definitely be a future pickup for me.
I was tempted by this and played the demo, but I thought it looked awful docked on Switch 2.
@JohnnyMind I would say one thing to keep in mind, Cyber Sleuth (including bonus story hackers memory) is often on sale on the Switch digitally, the historic low for the games price is €5.99 but Time Stranger: Complete edition will hit you with €120 of damage and the PS5 version of the game has already seen a number of reductions coming under €50 in a sale already.
I would strongly recommend grabbing Cyber Sleuth the next time it goes on sale and playing that game (the gameplay is incredibly similar) and then later on buying Time Stranger when it is a bit more reasonable.
The constant comparison and slamming of pokemon is weird in the review. Kinda does a disservice to both IP’s. Would appreciate reviewing it in its own merits. I bought the digimon story double pack and didn’t even finish the first game. Found it to be very repetitive with bland corridor environments and constantly returning to the lab to digivolve. Everytime it asked me to return to kowloon (kinda forget the name) I cried a little. It’s a shame cause it does seem really cool. So dunno if I’ll ever get this one
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