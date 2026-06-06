After announcing Hitman: Absolution would be coming to the Switch 2, Feral Interactive has now narrowed down the release date of this native upgrade pack to "summer" 2026.

The development team has also mentioned how the previously announced Contracts mode for the Switch version will apparently be coming via a free update "very soon". Once again, you'll be able to set challenges against friends and compete for high scores.

You can find out more about this title in our mini review. We gave the Switch version 7 out of 10 stars, calling it "a decent port". Here's a sample:

"Hitman: Absolution is widely regarded as the ‘black sheep’ of the series thanks to its focus on cinematic storytelling over player freedom. This is very much still the case with this fresh release on Switch from Feral Interactive, but now that original developer IO Interactive has righted the ship with the excellent World of Assassination trilogy, it’s much easier to look back on Absolution and better appreciate it for what it is"

In some other Hitman news this week, a new elusive target has been announced for IO Interactive's Hitman World of Assassination. It's Wiz Khalifa as "The Wizard". A Hitman "Classic Remastered Trilogy" has also been announced for other platforms.