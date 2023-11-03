While the release cadence of new figures has died down since their heyday (when supply issues had fans fuming and scalpers scalping), we are pleasantly surprised that Nintendo has kept these fun little figures coming at a slow but steady lick. Their in-game utility is minimal, but as decent-quality, official figures of fan-favourite characters, that added NFC functionality is arguably just enough to tip the balance for many gamers who might not buy a non-interactive World of Nintendo figurine.

The full list of amiibo has some surprisingly deep cuts (and, soon, Deep Cut themselves), but despite Smash delivering figures such as Mr. Game & Watch, Banjo-Kazooie, and Mother 3's Lucas, there are plenty of characters in Nintendo canon that haven't yet been immortalised on one of those round little bases.

There's no specific sign of Nintendo wrapping up production, but with the final Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo on the horizon next year, we thought we'd ask which characters you would like to see get their own amiibo while Nintendo is still making them.

First, let's speak to Team Nintendo Life...

Literally Anything (Luigi's Mansion) - Ollie Reynolds, staff writer

Seriously Nintendo, you're not going to make any amiibo from Luigi's Mansion? Really?! Goodness me, this seems like such a waste given the increase in popularity over the years.

With the upcoming launch of Luigi's Mansion 2 HD on the Switch, it seems like a perfect opportunity to release a spooky amiibo lineup to complement the game. Luigi rocking the Poltergust 5000 is an obvious choice (though I wouldn't say no to the G-00 from Luigi's Mansion 3 either), but let's also get Professor E-Gadd, The Polterpup, and King Boo. Don't stop there either, how about Hellen Gravely, Vincent Van Gore, and Gooigi? Come on, Nintendo, crikey.

Chorus Kids (Rhythm Heaven) - Gavin Lane, editor

From Nintendo's point of view, the WarioWare and Rhythm Heaven series don't have a large enough following to warrant their own amiibo line. BUT they're both filled with brilliant characters that would sparkle in figure form.

Rub-a-dub Wrestler would be a great pick (he probably has a name but I like mine), but I've always wanted a Chorus Kids amiibo to sit on the shelf beside my collection of smooth jazz.

If they made one for Qbby, they can make one for Glee Club. There's still time to squeeze in a little Rhythm Heaven game on Switch, Nintendo. The system's massive install base would make it an instant bestseller in the series! You know it makes sense.

Geno (Super Mario RPG) - Alana Hagues, deputy editor

Yes, I am one of those people who would've loved to have seen Geno make the roster in Smash at some point, and there's more than a chance than ever now. But as someone who's not super into amiibo (I have a handful of characters I really like), Geno would be a must-have figure.

Geno would've been my answer for this question even without the incoming Super Mario RPG Switch remake, but now that's on the horizon, it just makes sense, doesn't it? He's been this cult character for so long and now he's getting the attention he deserves, Nintendo could make an amiibo of him (and Mallow, for that matter) and they'd do so well.