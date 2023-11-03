Super Mario RPG
Image: Nintendo Life

Today saw the launch of the long-time-coming Princess Zelda and Ganondaddydorf amiibo for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Did you get them? Against his better judgement, this writer caved and pre-ordered both. How else are you going to get those absolutely vital paraglider fabric unlocks in TOTK, eh?

Yes, the toys-to-life craze may have been a fad in the mid-2010s, and Nintendo's line of NFC figures (and cards) was essentially an experimental side project as the firm sought to diversify and distract while regrouping during The Lean Wii U Years™, but amiibo, somehow, are still going in 2023.

Beyond the TOTK pair, more figures — Splatoon 3's Frye, Shiver, and Big Man — are launching in a couple of weeks, and at least three others are lined up for 2024, including Kingdom Hearts' Sora, the final entry in the Smash Bros. Ultimate series. Well, until the next one.

While the release cadence of new figures has died down since their heyday (when supply issues had fans fuming and scalpers scalping), we are pleasantly surprised that Nintendo has kept these fun little figures coming at a slow but steady lick. Their in-game utility is minimal, but as decent-quality, official figures of fan-favourite characters, that added NFC functionality is arguably just enough to tip the balance for many gamers who might not buy a non-interactive World of Nintendo figurine.

The full list of amiibo has some surprisingly deep cuts (and, soon, Deep Cut themselves), but despite Smash delivering figures such as Mr. Game & Watch, Banjo-Kazooie, and Mother 3's Lucas, there are plenty of characters in Nintendo canon that haven't yet been immortalised on one of those round little bases.

There's no specific sign of Nintendo wrapping up production, but with the final Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo on the horizon next year, we thought we'd ask which characters you would like to see get their own amiibo while Nintendo is still making them.

First, let's speak to Team Nintendo Life...

Literally Anything (Luigi's Mansion) - Ollie Reynolds, staff writer

Luigi's Mansion
Image: Nintendo

Seriously Nintendo, you're not going to make any amiibo from Luigi's Mansion? Really?! Goodness me, this seems like such a waste given the increase in popularity over the years.

With the upcoming launch of Luigi's Mansion 2 HD on the Switch, it seems like a perfect opportunity to release a spooky amiibo lineup to complement the game. Luigi rocking the Poltergust 5000 is an obvious choice (though I wouldn't say no to the G-00 from Luigi's Mansion 3 either), but let's also get Professor E-Gadd, The Polterpup, and King Boo. Don't stop there either, how about Hellen Gravely, Vincent Van Gore, and Gooigi? Come on, Nintendo, crikey.

Chorus Kids (Rhythm Heaven) - Gavin Lane, editor

From Nintendo's point of view, the WarioWare and Rhythm Heaven series don't have a large enough following to warrant their own amiibo line. BUT they're both filled with brilliant characters that would sparkle in figure form.

Rub-a-dub Wrestler would be a great pick (he probably has a name but I like mine), but I've always wanted a Chorus Kids amiibo to sit on the shelf beside my collection of smooth jazz.

If they made one for Qbby, they can make one for Glee Club. There's still time to squeeze in a little Rhythm Heaven game on Switch, Nintendo. The system's massive install base would make it an instant bestseller in the series! You know it makes sense.

Geno (Super Mario RPG) - Alana Hagues, deputy editor

Geno
Image: Nintendo

Yes, I am one of those people who would've loved to have seen Geno make the roster in Smash at some point, and there's more than a chance than ever now. But as someone who's not super into amiibo (I have a handful of characters I really like), Geno would be a must-have figure.

Geno would've been my answer for this question even without the incoming Super Mario RPG Switch remake, but now that's on the horizon, it just makes sense, doesn't it? He's been this cult character for so long and now he's getting the attention he deserves, Nintendo could make an amiibo of him (and Mallow, for that matter) and they'd do so well.

Oatchi (Pikmin 4) - Jim Norman, staff writer

Pikmin 4 Oatchi
Image: Nintendo

I actually had a couple of answers lined up for this, but when I think about them as a realistic prospect, Pikmin 4's Oatchi just makes the most sense. He's ridiculously cute, quickly racked up a small but vocal group of online fans once the game was released, and comes from Miyamoto's favourite-child franchise. What's not to like?

With my love for Pikmin growing even stronger this year, this would definitely be a day-one purchase for me. *Sigh*, I suppose I'll add it to the pile of amiibo pipedreams next to Tears of the Kingdom's Addison and Professor Layton...

Those are the amiibo we'd like to see while Nintendo is still producing them — but what about you? Do you think Nintendo will keep making them in the long term? Let us know below if there's a particular character you'd pay hard cash to see in amiibo figurine form.