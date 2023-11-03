Today saw the launch of the long-time-coming Princess Zelda and Ganondaddydorf amiibo for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Did you get them? Against his better judgement, this writer caved and pre-ordered both. How else are you going to get those absolutely vital paraglider fabric unlocks in TOTK, eh?
Yes, the toys-to-life craze may have been a fad in the mid-2010s, and Nintendo's line of NFC figures (and cards) was essentially an experimental side project as the firm sought to diversify and distract while regrouping during The Lean Wii U Years™, but amiibo, somehow, are still going in 2023.
Beyond the TOTK pair, more figures — Splatoon 3's Frye, Shiver, and Big Man — are launching in a couple of weeks, and at least three others are lined up for 2024, including Kingdom Hearts' Sora, the final entry in the Smash Bros. Ultimate series. Well, until the next one.