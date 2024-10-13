This time last year, the thought of having a new top-down Zelda in our hands felt like a pipe dream. But then Echoes of Wisdom came along and reaffirmed the idea that the future of the series might not be an exclusively open-world, 3D affair.

But our minds are now drifting to the franchise's other style, one we haven't seen used in isolation since Zelda II (and even then not fully). If Nintendo is open to different game perspectives, is it time for another side-scrolling Zelda?

This thought came to mind while playing through the princess' latest adventure. Much like Link's Awakening, Echoes of Wisdom regularly switches to this side-on style, limiting the hero's movements to four clean-cut directions as if transformed into a standard platformer.

Unlike Grezzo's last remake (and the overlooked Oracle games), however, Echoes of Wisdom returns to the side-scrolling view with a much higher frequency. This isn't an occasional gimmick, but rather something that pops up time and time again. An early dungeon flips to this perspective in almost every room, including a climactic boss battle that takes place entirely from the side.

The series has flipped things to the two-dimensional realm in the past and you could even class some of A Link Between Worlds' painting-based puzzles as in keeping with the style. But, to date, only Zelda II: The Adventure of Link has been brave enough (foolish?) to go all out on the side-on view — and that was way back in 1987.

Perhaps it's down to that game's status as one of the series' lower points (although its reputation has improved in recent times), its punishing difficulty, or Link's goofy little run, but it's strange that Nintendo never returned to the side-scrolling style, bar the odd cameo here and there, after that rocky start. If Echoes of Wisdom shows us one thing, it's that Zelda deserves more starring roles. But if it shows us two things, it's that side-scrolling Hyrule really works.

We loved the side-on approach used in Jabul Ruins and Link's Awakening's Eagle Tower boss battle is a game highlight with its perspective-shifting action. Is it time that Nintendo had another crack at a fully 2D adventure?

It's not like the 2D style is being rejected by the modern gamer. Last year, Super Mario Bros. Wonder took us back to the glory days of Super Mario World. All discussions of rendered hair follicle density and realistic weather systems went out the window when we were faced with a beautifully animated, miraculously designed mission from left to right. Who's to say Zelda couldn't do the same?

In bite-sized chunks, Echoes of Wisdom has demonstrated what this could look like. Early caves had us solving problems without the privilege of the z-axis and they are just as puzzle-y as something with added depth. We've taken on enemies, tackled bosses, and overcome platforming challenges in this manner, too. Nintendo's teasing that it knows how to make a fully side-scrolling Zelda game, it's just reluctant to go whole hog.

But what do you think? Would you like to see another fully side-scrolling Zelda title in the future, or is this style better left in the series' past? You can share your answer in the following poll and then take to the comments to explain your choice.