Drivin' on Sunshine, whoa-oh (Ollie Reynolds, staff writer)

Everybody should know by now that I have a major soft spot for Super Mario Sunshine, so of course my go-to is going to be Sightseeing Mario. It's basically the closest I'm going to get to a direct visual reference to Sunshine in 2025 (other than Pianta, I know, shut up), so I'll take it.

Combined with the Funky Dorrie vehicle – which basically looks like a dolphin-themed jetski – I can cruise about the world in ultimate style. And look, I couldn't give a hoot if it's not very good in terms of stats; It looks awesome, and that's all that matters!

Bonus points if the combination also lines up with the Isle Delfino track from MK World's exceptional soundtrack. Pure bliss.

Pipe frame's my main frame (Gavin Lane, editor)

A new racer? Nope. Waluigi on a pipe-frame kart. Always. Job done.

I know people like to analyse driver weights and kart velocity and coin-speed percentages and all that game, but I can't be doing with any of that crap. For Time Trails, perhaps, but that's not what the main game's about.

Seriously, in a series with rubber-band items that you can win by doing absolutely nothing, I'm not farting around with anything beyond, 'Yep, the lanky Lazy Town-lookin' dude in a sombrero, please.'

And I always choose the pipe-frame because it reminds me of MK64, my first Mario Kart. For the same reason, I'll sometimes I'll choose DK in lieu of Waluigi, as he was my go-to back in the '90s. He dabs a lot these days, though, and I lose a tiny piece of respect for him each time he does.

Pretty fly for a shy guy (PJ O'Reilly, staff writer)

I am a steadfast Shy Guy sort of person, it's a character that speaks to me on many levels, and he's been my go-to for a long time now.

However! I was tootling around in Mario Kart World the other night when I happened to unlock Conkdor, and let me tell you something...the moment I saw those killer purple shades, that tiny spiky shell, and a poker face that could put Robert Shaw out of business, I knew it was time to take my racing style to the skies. I'm actually considering a tattoo. I have become one with the Conkdor.

Perch said bird on my current cart of choice, the incredibly bad-ass Baby Blooper, and I believe you'll find I'm quite unbeatable. Until I'm not.

Racing for Boo-ty (Alana Hagues, deputy editor)

Seems like I can't shake old habits. As much as the many new NPC characters make me laugh (Cow, Penguin... Sidestepper???), I have once again gravitated to my favourite spooky sovereign, King Boo.

I love boos. They're super adorable, and some of my favourite stages in classic Mario games are the Boo Houses. Giving a big boo a crown in Luigi's Mansion was just an easy win. He's been one of my mains since Double Dash, but in World, he's usually donning the Pirate outfit. A crown and some jewels? He's heavy (but not too heavy), and on the R.O.B. H.O.G., he's an unstoppable

Another Double Dash main I keep returning to is Toadette, but mostly because she's cute. The Soft Server outfit? Come on. Look at those sparkles and those glasses. But King Boo will always be number one.

There are our picks, but what about you? You can let us know your Mario Kart World main in the following poll — and no, we haven't listed all the outfits too, so if your main has a particular look, you'll have to select the character and then let us know their wardrobe of choice in the comments below!