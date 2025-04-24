Here's a discovery that it brings us no joy to report: nobody likes Monty Mole.
Now, we know what you might be thinking, "Wait a second, I love that guy!" (heck, he's this writer's Mario Party main), but we're afraid that no, actually, you don't. Play Nintendo has made it quite clear.
This shocker was brought to our attention by the fountain of all Mario knowledge, Supper Mario Broth, on BlueSky, and the evidence is pretty conclusive. You see, the Play Nintendo website (a site aimed at children, full of fun Nintendo facts and activities) has a long list of 117 different Nintendo characters, each of which can be selected to bring up relevant crafts, wallpapers, and links. On each of these pages, you will find a list of that character's friends, giving you official, canonical proof of who does — and does not — like each other in the Mushroom Kingdom, Hyrule and beyond.
Now, you can click on each of these characters individually and check out who they're pals with (Mario and Peach are friends? What a shocker!), but the real juicy gossip comes when you start to look at all of the one-sided relationships that the website sets up. Supper Mario Broth has assembled a graph to break it all down, flagging such heartbreaks as Waluigi being friends with Bowser but Bowser not being friends with Waluigi in return. Oof, that one hurts.
Glancing through the graph is like binging a soap opera (the heartbreak! the betrayal!), but it also exposes one of the loneliest faces in the Mushroom Kingdom: Monty Mole. Despite having the likes of Rosalina, Toad, Goomba, Shy Guy and Pauline on his friend list, none of the 20 characters have him on their lists in return.
In fact, after looking through all 117 characters, we can confirm that nobody calls Monty Mole a friend. Nobody.
Now look, we get it. Monty is almost permanently underground, his 'bit' of throwing wrenches at people got old really quick, and he does that weird little belly slap whenever something good happens. He might not be the first name on anyone's dinner party list, but he can't just have no friends. The poor little guy doesn't deserve that.
So, next time you're heading into a game of Mario Party or picking out your racer in Mario Kart, maybe consider choosing somebody who doesn't get enough love. Come on, Monty Mole needs some mates.
Do you consider yourself a friend of Monty Mole or are you just like everyone else? Let us know in the comments.
[source play.nintendo.com, via bsky.app]
So that’s why Waluigi isn’t in smash! Mario and co. (Edit: The main group) don’t like him!
Honestly, Waluigi liking Luigi makes the veracity of this whole graphic dubious at best. As does the two Donkey Kongs in the bottom-right corner.
@BrazillianCara Eh, they probably just wanted it to look symmetrical. Or maybe they forgot a character.
According to Miyamoto, they are all "actors" playing different roles in the various video games. So this chart might make more sense if you look at it like a break down of what the actors themselves, not the characters in the games, think of each other!
DK seems to be the superstar, with everyone on set wanting to be his friend but thinking himself to good for that, while Monty Mole is played by the Mushroom Kingdoms equivent of Jared Leto and he's been mailing used fire flowers to all the other cast.
Wait—how do you have someone on your friend list (on switch), but they don’t have you on theirs? ITS A MUTUAL SYSTEM!
@HeadPirate I don’t this this was made with Miyamoto’s input…
Even Monty himself dosn't like Monty as seen in the rhythm and bruise minigame found in Super Mario Party, where he can hit his own kind.
I own a Monty Mole plush and am proud of it DAMN IT!!
thats so sad hes one of my favorites that makes me wanna cry
Monty Moles would always ruin my life when I was playing Super Mario Kart on the SNES in the 90s...
...I still love him though.
As a Goomba, and a hot one at that, I'm disgusted by Play Nintendo's generalization of my kind, marking us all as Monty Mole dislikes.
But also, yeah, none of us likes Monty Mole.
I was always partial to the 'Mega Moles' from Mario World. Very satisfying to take them out with the cape.
Like he deserves any.
Oh no! This is so sad!! My kids and I love Monty! We’ll be fighting over him in MKW.
Be strong Monty. You are loved 💜
We do love mole mania!
@BrazillianCara
I suspect he is just a perennial narcissist and social climber. He will say he is friends with them if it gets him clout, access to fancy parties and sports tournaments. Some of those people see through his bs though.
Surprised nobody has mentioned the actual chemistry between characters according to the Mario Baseball games yet - that said, poor Monty Mole, have always loved him and even more so after his inclusion in Super Mario Party (and yes, also because of his hilarious reaction in that rhythm minigame)!
Monty mole and Spike are my two favorite mario enemies
What I'm taking away from this is that Bowser Jr. is a selfish brat.
Wait that's not news :I
What about the characters that have good chemistry with Monty Mole in the Mario Baseball series?
My nephew's gonna get a kick out of this — we played Jamboree just earlier this week and he picked Monty Mole, and I scoffed a little bit (then I picked Ninji). Also, he kicked my ass and won the game. All hail Monty Mole!
@Rooty But it's more important that Bowser Jr. is friends with no one rather than Monty having no one like him.
I came into this article ready to defend Gremlin Graphics' globe-trotting thief, but it's just the Mario guy. Yeah, I don't like him either haha
Nobody likes Monty Mole?
What about Monty On The Run?
Or Auf Wedersehen Monty?
I feel so vindicated rn ngl
