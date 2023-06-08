Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Epic Games has revealed the debut cinematic trailer for Chapter 4 Season 3 of Fortnite — Fortnite Wilds. teased on Twitter just a few days ago, Fortnite Wilds throws players into a jungle biome full of dinosaurs and dangers.

Not only that, but Optimus Prime is officially coming to the game as a new skin. Doctor Slone is also returning to Fortnite, and there are tons of new additions such as Rideable Raptors, grind rails, a new Mythic, and — of course — new weapons.

Chapter 4 Season 3 drops tomorrow, 9th June, on all consoles. We'll have more details for you when it officially drops on Switch.

Let us know your thoughts on the new season in the comments.