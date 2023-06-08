Epic Games has revealed the debut cinematic trailer for Chapter 4 Season 3 of Fortnite — Fortnite Wilds. teased on Twitter just a few days ago, Fortnite Wilds throws players into a jungle biome full of dinosaurs and dangers.
Not only that, but Optimus Prime is officially coming to the game as a new skin. Doctor Slone is also returning to Fortnite, and there are tons of new additions such as Rideable Raptors, grind rails, a new Mythic, and — of course — new weapons.
Chapter 4 Season 3 drops tomorrow, 9th June, on all consoles. We'll have more details for you when it officially drops on Switch.
Let us know your thoughts on the new season in the comments.
The implication that Transformers have been underneath the Fortnite Island this entire time is very funny to me.
riding dinosaurs might be the hook that gets me into fortnite. like Golden Axe, but with guns.
@Fizza I think it might have ended up there from another dimension, there was this whole thing that pretty much fused reality’s together, so I think that’s what it is, it has to because there is no way lol.
I’m excited to play this new season with my friends this weekend.
