Geoff Keighley's The Game Awards kick off on 7th/8th December but the celebrations have got underway early this year. Today, the Day of the Devs Digital Showcase popped up to reveal a handful of indie goodies that will be coming our way soon enough and a few of them are even coming to Switch!

Yes, Double Fine and iam8bit are back and we have rounded up every Switch announcement from their Day of the Devs - Game Awards Edition showcase for you to check out below.

Let's dive right in, shall we?

Day of the Devs (The Game Awards Edition) - Full presentation

You can watch the full presentation from today's showcase above.

Every Nintendo Switch announcement and trailer at Day of the Devs (The Game Awards Edition)

Here is every confirmed Switch game from the Day of the Devs - The Game Awards Edition presentation.

Thank Goodness You're Here! is an absurd comedy slapformer set in the bizarre Northern English town of Barnsworth. As a traveling salesman, take the time to see the sights and meet the locals, who are very eager to give you a series of increasingly odd jobs…

Dome-King Cabbage is an award-winning visual novel about a cloud-person named Mush nervously making their way to a job interview. Mush has to grapple with their ability to perceive the world through the lens of a monster-collecting RPG. After getting in tune with their newfound extrasensory powers, Mush is drawn to Crumb Island, an elusive site where they can get the enigmatic title of “Dome-King.”

Holstin - 2024

A psychological survival horror game set in an eerie, isolated 90’s Polish town consumed by an ominous presence. You’ve come looking for answers, but everyone seems possessed by something foul. Explore the festering town, interrogate locals and fight ungodly manifestations to get to the truth.

