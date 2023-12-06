Day of the Devs - The Game Awards Edition 2023
Geoff Keighley's The Game Awards kick off on 7th/8th December but the celebrations have got underway early this year. Today, the Day of the Devs Digital Showcase popped up to reveal a handful of indie goodies that will be coming our way soon enough and a few of them are even coming to Switch!

Yes, Double Fine and iam8bit are back and we have rounded up every Switch announcement from their Day of the Devs - Game Awards Edition showcase for you to check out below.

Let's dive right in, shall we?

Day of the Devs (The Game Awards Edition) - Full presentation

You can watch the full presentation from today's showcase above.

Every Nintendo Switch announcement and trailer at Day of the Devs (The Game Awards Edition)

Here is every confirmed Switch game from the Day of the Devs - The Game Awards Edition presentation.

Thank Goodness You're Here! - 2024

Thank Goodness You're Here! is an absurd comedy slapformer set in the bizarre Northern English town of Barnsworth. As a traveling salesman, take the time to see the sights and meet the locals, who are very eager to give you a series of increasingly odd jobs…

Dome-King Cabbage - TBA

Dome-King Cabbage is an award-winning visual novel about a cloud-person named Mush nervously making their way to a job interview. Mush has to grapple with their ability to perceive the world through the lens of a monster-collecting RPG. After getting in tune with their newfound extrasensory powers, Mush is drawn to Crumb Island, an elusive site where they can get the enigmatic title of “Dome-King.”

Holstin - 2024

A psychological survival horror game set in an eerie, isolated 90’s Polish town consumed by an ominous presence. You’ve come looking for answers, but everyone seems possessed by something foul. Explore the festering town, interrogate locals and fight ungodly manifestations to get to the truth.

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story - 2024

Journey back in time to an era of cassette tapes, photocopied zines, and README.TXT. An era in which a kid with a Commodore VIC-20 and dreams of radioactive sheep could become one of Britain's best-known game makers. A virtual museum of design documents, playable games, and all-new video features tell the fascinating story of a true independent game designer.

Braid: Anniversary Edition - 30th April, 2024

Journey to a series of worlds where time behaves strangely and solve puzzles to rescue an abducted princess. Braid: Anniversary Edition is a remaster of the classic game with updated graphics, sound, and huge amounts of developer commentary.

Open Roads - February 2024

Long-lost family secrets. Hints of a hidden fortune. And miles to go before they sleep. Tess Devine’s relationship with her mom has never been easy, but they’re about to set out together on a journey into the past that they’ll never forget.

Resistor - 2024

A turbocharged narrative-driven adventure RPG featuring open-world exploration, stunt-infused racing, and explosive vehicular combat! Build up your team and unravel a twisting story as you compete to take down an oppressive mega-corporation and its enigmatic director.

Vampire Survivors 'Emergency Meeting' DLC - TBA

Gather your most trusted Crewmates, prepare to eject the Impostors, and try to survive while mowing down thousands of extra-terrestrial foes in this expansion for Vampire Survivors. Turn classic Among Us tasks into outrageous weapons, upgrading your abilities after every roguelite run to overcome impossible odds with ease.

