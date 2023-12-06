Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Digital Eclipse has announced Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story, the second entry in its interactive 'Gold Master Series' documentaries.

Arriving in 2024, the compilation will contain 42 games across 8 different platforms developed by Llamasoft and Jeff Minter. Classic such as Sheep In Space, Andes Attack, Matrix, Metagalactic Llamas Battle at the Edge of Time, Hellgate, and Laser Zone will all be included, in addition to a Digital Eclipse-developed remaster of Gridrunner.

Not only that but Attack of the Mutant Camels will also be included and fully playable. The particular significance of this one is that it was originally planned for the Konix Multisystem, a video game system that was ultimately cancelled before it was ever released, thus making this the first instance the game will be playable to the public.

Much like Atari 50 and The Making of Karateka, Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story will be crammed to the rafters with vintage photos, design documents, and interviews to give users a comprehensive history of one of the UK's most iconic developers.

Here's a brief glimpse at what Digital Eclipse itself has to say:

Gridrunner. Revenge of the Mutant Camels. Tempest 2000. Llamatron. In the British gaming universe of the 80s and 90s, nobody made games like Jeff Minter. Now, in a new interactive documentary from Digital Eclipse, you can play the history of one of the weirdest, wildest game developers to ever exist – a man who loved shooters and sheep, lasers and llamas. Journey back in time to an era of cassette tapes, photocopied zines, and README.TXT. An era in which a kid with a Commodore VIC-20 and dreams of radioactive sheep could become one of Britain's best-known game makers. A virtual museum of design documents, playable games, and all-new video features tell the fascinating story of a true independent game designer.

We'll have more information on the release date for Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story as soon as we hear more.

What do you make of this latest entry in the Gold Master Series from Digital Eclipse? Will you be picking it up? Let us know with a comment.