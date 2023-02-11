The February Nintendo Direct Showcase gave us our first look at Wave 4 of the upcoming Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC, which will not only bring the all-new Yoshi's Island course our way but will also add Birdo to the roster of playable characters.
This Wave will be the first of its kind to being a new character into the mix and we'd be lying if we said that we weren't excited to see it. Yeah, drivers might not make all the difference to a race, but we do love trying out all those little guys nonetheless.
What went unmentioned in the Direct Showcase itself, however, is that Birdo will not be the last character to be added to the game. In fact, if you take a look through Nintendo's official summary of the Direct's contents, then you will notice one specific line that reads, "Returning characters from the Mario Kart series will be added in future waves." Characters. Plural.