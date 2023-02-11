Armed with the knowledge that there are more returning racers to come, we immediately started going through the back catalogue of Mario Kart games gone by, reminding ourselves which familiar faces are yet to make an appearance in MK8D. To our surprise and delight, there's actually a whole bunch of them, including a family of Kongs (Diddy, Funky, Jr., Dixie), Honey Queen, Pauline, and a bunch more.

Now, we don't know whether these drivers are going to be added on a Wave-by-Wave basis, with only one new face appearing each time around, but that isn't going to stop us from picking out the ones we'd most like to see — and we thought you might like to do the same.

Below we have assembled a list of every character who has appeared in a Mario Kart game but isn't in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. We have skipped over all of the outfit variants from Mario Kart Tour to just focus on the characters themselves, so don't expect to see the likes of Musician Mario — though leave a comment if there's a specific outfit you want to see.

So, have a look through the potential newcomers and vote for which one you most want to see added...

Which character would you like to see added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? Boomerang Bro Captain Toad Chargin' Chuck Diddy Kong Dixie Kong Donkey Kong Jr. Fire Bro Funky Kong Hammer Bro Honey Queen Ice Bro Kamek King Bob-omb Monty Mole Nabbit Paratroopa Pauline Peachette Petey Piranha R.O.B Wiggler Which character would you like to see added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? (332 votes) Boomerang Bro 1 % Captain Toad 6 % Chargin' Chuck 1 % Diddy Kong 22 % Dixie Kong 3 % Donkey Kong Jr. 4 % Fire Bro 0% Funky Kong 14 % Hammer Bro 0% Honey Queen 1 % Ice Bro 0% Kamek 5 % King Bob-omb 3 % Monty Mole 2 % Nabbit 2 % Paratroopa 1 % Pauline 12 % Peachette 1 % Petey Piranha 5 % R.O.B 15 % Wiggler 5 %

Outside of your top choice, who else would you like to see make the cut? Build your team of dream additions in the comments below, and let us know if — heaven forbid — we've missed one. 3, 2, 1, GO!