With the Dead Cells team on development duties, we knew it was only a matter of time before The Rogue Prince of Persia landed even more content, and what do you know, there are two major updates right around the corner.

Evil Empire recently shared a blog post on the game's Steam page, revealing the Spring 2026 roadmap with all of the new additions we can expect in the coming months. Alongside the new 'Flaming Horses' tool (out now), the team announced the 'Breathless Update', which will arrive in April, and the 'Endgame Update, which'll launch in May.

As you might expect from the name, the first of these is all about upping the speed. The Breathless update introduces some tweaks to the early section of the game, including when/how unlocks are introduced and boss battle difficulties. There will also be a new freeze element and slingshot weapon, gauntlet 'arena' zones, and new weapon affixes.

Here's the official Breathless Update summary from Evil Empire:

The “Breathless update” will arrive with a public beta around the end of March! As you can guess from its title, this update means making the whole experience quicker and more intense, leaving you... breathless! We have done a big rework of the pacing of the first hour, including when and how you will unlock new game content and new mechanics, as well as the bosses’ difficulty. Reworks of the level design of the first few biomes will also highlight our iconic wall-run move and make each biome quicker and tougher. For veteran players who have been looking forward to new toys to play with, don't worry, we've got you covered! First up, we're introducing a new element - freeze – which is coming with a new weapon, the slingshot! Next on the list is the arenas – zones that lock you in, and the only way out is to defeat wave after wave of enemies! Most importantly, weapon affixes are coming too!! These affixes will make each weapon that appears in your run much more interesting and varied, giving you some difficult choices to take...

Details are a little thinner for May's Endgame update, but we do know that it'll mainly focus on late-game sections (shockingly), with some extra challenges thrown in there too. Here's how the dev puts it:

We're planning for it to land in early May, and some of the content may change, but we know what we'd like to do... It will focus on the End Game, plus bringing more challenges like Speed Run mode and Daily Awakening. You'll be able to really test your skill and push the limit with this update coming! Speed, precision, and strategy—show us what you've got.

We had a great time with The Rogue Prince of Persia when it arrived on Switch 2 late last year, calling it "a very easy recommendation for anyone interested in a more approachable roguelite that doesn’t have a massive learning curve" in our review. Here's hoping that the free updates keep the good times going throughout 2026.