Poll: What Review Score Would You Give Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom?

Like with BOTW, I think it's a 10/10 but not a perfect game, and I don't mean in the technical aspects.

BOTW had a dozen little things I wish Nintendo had put into the game. TOTK rectifies almost every one of those little problems (no-slip gear, better "themed" dungeons, enemy variety, etc). But there are still two big issues that I can't wait to see rectified in future games.

I miss the more robust soundtrack. I appreciate the minimalist style but I think it complemented BOTW more than TOTK. I guess they figured the world is so big and you spend so much time traversing it that a big, blaring "overworld theme" would get repetitive and annoying after a while, but I would like to think game carts are big enough now that we can have longer musical pieces, with more movements, and that can change with the environment. I will say that the dynamic scores in the temples was a big addition I loved. More of that. TOTK was a babystep improvement over BOTW in the music department. I'd like to see bigger steps in the next one.

The other thing is the way the story and dungeons are presented. In this game, even more than in BOTW, you really need to watch the memories in order lest you be spoiled. I'd prefer those memories to be attached to a more obvious linear progression. Make it so that you can still do things all over the map, in whatever order you want, but for this one aspect (the main story), make it so that you have to do them in order, whenever you do them, allowing the cutscenes to play out more cinematically.

I suppose the Temples could be more like the older games. I know why they made them the way they did: You get every item before you enter, so you can't have "dungeon specific gear" and with the Ascent ability, you're limited in how you can design a multi-floor building.

I would be okay with ascent simply being deactivated in certain rooms, etc, if it allowed for more traditional 3D Zelda dungeons. The Temples in TOTK were much improved over BOTW's Divine Beasts, but they were (like with the music) only a half-step improvement vs the peak of the previous 3D games.

Critiques aside, the game is amazing, but it does (or doesn't) do things that I hope the next one does, which is exactly what I said about BOTW.

heart says 10/10

head says 9.5/10