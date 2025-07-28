With Donkey Kong still basking in the limelight a couple of weeks after the excellent Bananza launched, you might have missed Nintendo's second first-party Switch 2 release to hit the eShop in as many weeks. Sure, it's more of an addendum to 2024's Super Mario Party Jamboree, but we consider the original the best entry in the entire series, and Jamboree TV only adds cherries on top of that cake.

PJ gave the updated game a sparkling 9/10 in his review last week. In fact, the silly title is pretty much the only thing we're not quite on board with. We would have loved to hear the folks on the old Nintendo Power podcast saying "Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV" every single time it's mentioned. Rumours that the unwieldy NS2 Edition names are the reason they stopped the 'cast are entirely spurious. Probably.