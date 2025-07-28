Jamboree TV
Image: Nintendo

With Donkey Kong still basking in the limelight a couple of weeks after the excellent Bananza launched, you might have missed Nintendo's second first-party Switch 2 release to hit the eShop in as many weeks. Sure, it's more of an addendum to 2024's Super Mario Party Jamboree, but we consider the original the best entry in the entire series, and Jamboree TV only adds cherries on top of that cake.

PJ gave the updated game a sparkling 9/10 in his review last week. In fact, the silly title is pretty much the only thing we're not quite on board with. We would have loved to hear the folks on the old Nintendo Power podcast saying "Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV" every single time it's mentioned. Rumours that the unwieldy NS2 Edition names are the reason they stopped the 'cast are entirely spurious. Probably.

At the time of writing, it's sitting on a "Generally Favorable" Metascore of 78, so not everybody enjoyed it quite as much as PJ - and we're keen to hear what you think.

If you haven't gotten around to it just yet (hey, we get it, it's been a busy — and expensive — couple of months!), no sweat. Remember, you can come back at any time and score the game from 1-10 as you see fit, either here on Jamboree TV's game page, and it'll count towards the poll.

If you've already rated the game in our database, you're a particularly lovely person and we salute you. If not, we still think you're lovely - feel free to drop your mark below. You know, if you like.

What score would you give Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Switch 2)?

Please note voting will score the game in your games collection