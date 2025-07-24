Now that Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV is finally here, players can get busy digging into all the new mouse, mic, and camera minigames and additions that make this Switch 2 version so much fun we slapped a 9/10 on it, saying that it "gives an already fantastic party game a huge shot in the arm." Hooray for arms!

The minigames listed below all belong to this Switch 2 version of the game, so remember to check in on our full list of minigames for the original Switch release if that's what you are looking for.

So, with all that out of the way, let's take a look at the Switch 2-exclusive modes and minigames involved in Jamboree TV!

Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV: All New Minigames & Modes

The Super Mario Party Jamboree TV expansion is chosen from the main menu as you launch into the game, and it is a separate mode to the original Jamboree.

Jamboree TV features a spruced-up Mario Party mode, Carnival Coaster, Bowser TV Live, and Free Play.

Once in the TV studio that comprises the expansion, you can choose a mode and then dive into any of the new Jamboree TV minigames we've listed below.

Mouse Minigames

Shell Hockey

Bowser Filter

Stuffie Stacker

Pull-Back-Attack

Domino Effect

Bob-omb Makeover

Toad-ally Electric Escape

Ice and Easy

Bob-omb Toss

Net Gains

Get A Grip

What's The Scoop

Knock-Knock Match

Goomba Scoopas

Bowser Live Minigames

Bowser Live is a mode where Bowser and company take over the studio in order to challenge you in the following games!

Hitting It Rich

Hitting It Rich involves using your camera to put your head into a game that sees you bump repeatedly off a yellow block to get as many coins as you can!

Talking Flower Says

This game requires you to follow the flower's orders and get your timing right on squats.

Goombalancing Act

This camera-based game has you balance a whole lot of Goombas on your head without having them topple over.

Bowser Chicken

Speak Up, Junior

Bowser Beats

Camera Minigames

These three games, which you can find detailed above, also use the camera when it's connected. Note that when your camera is connected, you can't take screenshots! But rest assured, we've had a lot of fun pulling faces in these ones.

Hitting It Rich

As detailed above, this minigame sets you the task of using your in-game avatar to collect coins from a coin block using your head.

Talking Flower Says

In this camera game, the talking flower dishes out movement commands and you must follow them. Stand or squat, what's it gonna be next? And why are our legs burning?

Goombalancing Act

Finally, this is the one you'll have seen in lots of trailers so far, with a big old load of Goombas balancing on your head as you attempt to not drop them.

Carnival Coaster

Carnival Coaster is a mouse-mode bit of fun that allows you and another player to ride a selection of coasters where you do some shooting along the way using your motion controls.

You can check out all the coasters below, and note that every time you enter a tunnel/pipe on a track you'll be whisked away to take part in a random mouse-mode game from the selection you can find above.

All Carnival Coaster Tracks

Volcano Coaster

Sky-High Coaster

Carnival Coaster

Haunted Coaster

Trial Coaster

Mario Party Jamboree TV

Mario Party returns in Jamboree TV, and this version benefits from resolution and graphical enhancements on Switch 2. All the boards look great here, although there are no new ones, and all of the new mouse and mic games are woven into the original selection.

Mario Party also makes use of the camera in Jamboree TV mode only, to let you see yourself and your pals on-screen.

The biggest change in this mode for the expansion beyond all of this is the addition of two new rulesets, Frenzy and Tag-Team.

Unfortunately, the Pro ruleset from the original Mario Party mode, which you can still play by selecting it when you boot into the game initially, hasn't made it to this new Mario Party Jamboree TV mode, so it's these two new modes or party mode only.

Jamboree TV FAQ

How many new minigames are in Jamboree TV?

There are a total of 20 new minigames to be found in Super Mario Party - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV.

Can I play camera minigames without a camera?

No, the option to play camera minigames is disabled when no camera is attached. For other modes, a greyed-out icon will take the place of your face.

Can I play Jamboree TV minigames in the original Mario Party Jamboree mode?

No, all Jamboree TV minigames are exclusive to that mode.

Is there a Pro Mode in Mario Party Jamboree TV?

No, Pro mode is only available whilst playing the original Mario Party Jamboree mode.

What are the best minigames in Jamboree TV?

All of the new games are fun, there aren't really any duds here. However, Shell Hockey, overall, is probably our favourite, just because it works so flawlessly with the motion controls,it really does feel good to play.

Other highlights include Bob-omb Makeover, Pull-Back-Attack, and Toad-Ally Electric Escape.

Got any favourite minigames from Jamboree TV? Make sure to let us know how you're finding it so far!