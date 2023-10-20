Speaking honestly, the game is very at odds with itself and there are times when this feels like it was made by two different teams.

The quality goes so far one way and then the other, so much so that it feels tonally jarring in places (and I mean this across the board with music, level design, special stages, aesthetics, story sequences, and content). There are really good ideas in here, but seriously poor ones as well.

On the plus the physics and momentum is ALMOST bang on, but the characters are just a tad too weighty and slow to react the way I would expect, so it takes a little adjustment. Scripted sections and bosses however, very much suck - which is a shame.

I'm also still trying to work out the story they were trying to tell here, I love the animation sequences, but the visual in game sequences do nothing to push the crew from zone to zone (transitions are either lazy or non-existent) and I really can't grasp what and why things are happening. The last zone for example... great concept / idea... but why now? There was no lead up to this gimmick was there that I missed? And having to essentially do that level again was a pain.

Multiplayer also just doesn't work. Tried this with my daughter and it was frustrating leaving each other behind every 10 seconds. I think a race/split screen approach would have worked better, then just meet the screens up for the bosses. The sad thing is the camera is also best in multiplayer and is at the perfect zoomed out position for me to be content. But in single player? Not so. Really close up here and there is no reason for it to be this way apart from it forcing you to be extra reactionary to obstacles.

Love Trip and what they do with her though. probably my favourite thing about this game. I hope we see more of her in other titles.

Overall... probably a 6/10 from me. PushSquare nailed it in their review I feel. This was simply an ok time.

Frontiers 3rd update (as controversial to some as it was for the difficulty) actually gave me 25 hours of playful content for free in comparison.