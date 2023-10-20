Sonic Superstars
Image: Sega

Sonic Superstars marks Sega's grand return to the world of '2D' Sonic after the highly acclaimed Sonic Mania back in 2017.

We thought it was pretty darn good here at Nintendo Life and awarded it a score of 8/10 in our review, stating that "this is the first original 2D Sonic game that feels truly authentic to the Genesis titles without aping the classic pixel-art style".

What we really want to know, however, is what you fine folks make of the game. So, as per the norm for major releases on the site, we've compiled a wee poll below so you can give Sonic Superstars your own rating from 1 to 10 using Nintendo Life's rating structure. Your choice will reflect in your profile's game database and will also influence where Sonic Superstars might sit in our rankings of all Sonic games so far.

Haven't played it yet? Don't fret! You can always pop back at a later date when you've had some time with the game. This also applies if you happen to change your mind at any point, too. This poll will be ready and waiting for your verdict, so there's no rush.

What score would you give Sonic Superstars (Switch)?

Let us know how you're finding Sonic Superstars so far with a comment down below.