Last week, Mario and Donkey Kong's decade-old dispute bubbled back to the surface in the appropriately titled Mario vs. Donkey Kong, a Switch remake of the identically titled GBA original from 2004.
NL's stalwart PJ O'Reilly enjoyed his time with it, awarding it a 'Good' 7/10 in his review and highlighting the new co-op mode as a highlight in a game that lacks teeth: "If you're a more seasoned player looking for platforming challenges, this game finds its strengths as an experience for younger gamers or as a co-op title. Taken as such, it absolutely earns a recommendation."