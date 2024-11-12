After the demise of AlphaDream, it seemed like a new entry in the Mario & Luigi saga became nothing more than a mere pipe dream. Thankfully, however, a new collaboration between Nintendo and Acquire has resulted in Mario & Luigi: Brothership, a game that stands as not only the first brand-new entry in the franchise in nearly a decade, but also the first proper home console release.

We rather enjoyed it, too. In our 9/10 review, we said it was "easily the best Mario & Luigi RPG yet" with strong combat mechanics, impressive world-building, and clever puzzle design. Here's the thing with opinions, though... They often differ, and Brothership in particular has proven to be somewhat divisive with a few outlets. Heck, many fans have even taken to social media to bemoan the tweaks applied to the game's battle system.

So it's clear that while the majority of folks seem to be quite keen on Brothership, it's not quite the universal critical darling that we had perhaps expected.